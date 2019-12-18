Ruiz recalls 55,000 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos

12-count packs of El Monterey brand of egg, sausage and cheese burritos may contain pieces of plastic

The Sun-Gazette

DINUBA – Dinuba-based Ruiz Food Products Inc. is recalling over 55,000 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

On Dec. 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall of 55,013 pounds of its Value Pack of 12 individually wrapped 4.5-ounce “El Monterey Signature Burrito Egg, Sausage & Cheese” burritos distributed from its Florence, S.C. facility because they were contaminated by extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic.

The 3.38-pound packs were produced on Oct. 15, 2019 with a “Best if Used By” date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and the individual wrappings, next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

This is considered a Class I recall meaning “there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to FSIS. The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS of three consumer complaints involving pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic found in the product. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ruiz Food Products Inc., Consumer Line at (800) 772-6474. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Pat Summers, Ruiz Food Products Media Relations, at (559) 285-1100.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

This is the second time in as many years that Ruiz Foods has issued a recall for the same products with the same issue. In May 2018, Ruiz Foods recalled 50,000 pounds of the frozen breakfast burritos that may have contained pieces of plastic. Those were products were distributed from the company’s facility in Denison, Texas.

Ruiz Food Products, Inc. is based in Dinuba, with facilities in South Carolina and Texas, and produces frozen food under the El Monterey, Tornados, Artisan Bistro, Three Bold Brothers and Not Your Nonna’s brands.