Guest ranch allows 250 people to Three Rivers property

Planning Commission approves Redwood Ranch event venue on South Fork Drive in Three Rivers

By Reggie Ellis

THREE RIVERS – A guest ranch on a pristine piece of property in Three Rivers will be allowed to have up to 250 people on the property despite claims from neighbors that the business may put their property and their lives in jeopardy.

At its Dec. 11 meeting, the Tulare County Planning Commission approved the Redwood Ranch, which plans to hold up to 12 events per year on 2.5 acres of its 190-acre property located at 48808 South Fork Drive. The guest ranch is allowed to have up to 250 guests during the day and 100 overnight. Guests staying the night will be accommodated in a Barn House converted into six guest rooms which sleeps up to 20 people in all, with the other 80 people camping outdoors on the property. Guest ranch activities include swimming in the river and hiking, but no horseback riding will be allowed.

The property is owned by brothers Eric and Andrew George. Eric told the commission that he and his brother fell in love with the property and purchased it in 2014. They have been visiting the area since the 1970s and backpacked throughout Sequoia National Park. Eric said the intent of the ranch is not to be a commercial enterprise but to hold a few events a year for large groups. He said some people, such as a Belgian group touring all of the National Parks, come from out of the area but many are Tulare County residents looking to escape the traffic, townscape and trappings of suburban homes.

“Many, many people are thirsting for something more,” Eric said. “They yearn for a connection to the natural outdoors. There’s no glitz, nothing fancy, just plain beautiful natural setting.”

The applicants and their representatives were fairly quiet at the hearing which boiled down to a showdown between property owners and county staff over allowable uses in rural Three Rivers and a local attorney and commissioners over the county’s ability to enforce permitted uses.

Most of those who opposed the project spoke respectfully of the owners and applauded their efforts to improve the property which had been neglected under previous owners. Several families spoke out against the project including the Heckers, who live on the western boundary of Redwood Ranch. Charlie Hecker said the owners were well aware of the steep road, high fire danger and best suited for agriculture activities and not commercial ones. His wife Esther was concerned that if there was a fire that the cars leaving the property would clog the narrow, winding road along a cliff and they would not be able to wait for help.

“How are 250 people going to shelter in place?,” she asked.

Peter and Carol Clum had similar concerns.

“It’s only a matter of time before business activities of Redwood Ranch result in a disaster,” Peter said.

Carol added, “The road is steep narrow twisting and has blind curves. There are no places to escape a speeding car except a narrow gutter or a steep embankment.”

Dean Harbol said the additional traffic from people going up and down the road would deteriorate the unpaved road even faster, causing portions of the road to be washed away during rainstorms. He said areas like South Fork were never intended for intense uses like a party for 250 people.

“The health and safety of guests is why application should be denied,” Dean said.

Cheryl said she and her husband were driving up the road a month ago and found seven votive candles on a rock, one of them had been turned over, something that could have easily started a forest fire. She said visitors who are not familiar with foothills living may not be aware how such a small action could have devastating consequences.

“This is sort of foolishness that leads to wildfires,” she said. “We have lived for 40 years in canyon and so far we’ve been lucky but the danger is real and we are the ones who live there.”

Aaron Bock, assistant director for the county’s Resource Management Agency (RMA), said all of those matters are addressed in the conditions of approval. He also addressed residents claiming the ranch is not an allowed use under the county’s Foothills Growth Management Plan (FGMP), a 1981 law regulating land uses in the foothills area, and that it would be more appropriate in a development corridor, such as along Highway 198 in Three Rivers. Bock said the property is zoned foothill agriculture under the FGMP which allows for conditional use permits. He said guest ranches are not an allowed use in the planned development corridors are for residential and commercial development but guest ranches are not considered residential or a retail establishment.

“This commission has seen its fair share of party barns and this is nothing new,” Bock said.

Representing the Georges 3R LLC was project architect Michael Cannarozzi, who likened the projects prior non compliance with that of a beloved service club, the Three Rivers Lions Club. He said in 2001 the Lions Club was operating their rodeo grounds without a permit. And while the permitting process made things difficult at first, eventually the concerns of the community were addressed and is now operating without complaint.

One of the vendors to participate in the ranch’s events was All Fired Up Pizza. Alan Landon, who along with his wife Kathleen own and operate the portable brick over pizza maker, said they did two events at the ranch last year and have not seen any problems.

“Our experience has been very pleasant,” Alan said. “The owners have been nice and supportive and they are supporting our business and the hotels.”

Erin Leedy, who also lives on South Fork with her husband and three small children, said she felt the Georges had been mischaracterized as outsiders attempting to damage the serenity and scenery of the area.

“They are people who want to do good, are reasonable and are invested in the place,” she said.

Dennis Viavicenncio, an attorney representing a group of Three Rivers called the Kaweah Coalition, said the guest ranch had been operating without a permit for an entire year and was attempting to pull the wool over the commission’s eyes because they are already planning a future application to hold as many as 30 events per year.

“There is no intention here whatsoever to limit this to 12 events per year,” Viavicenncio said. “What’s going on at Redwood Ranch is total façade.”

Commissioner Bill Whitlatch reminded the attorney the point of the hearing was to bring the ranch into compliance under a special use permit which then allows the county to fine them, heftily, if they are out of compliance.

“We are talking about a new set of rules that must be obeyed or else,” Whitlatch said.

Viavicenncio said the reason the county became aware of the unpermitted project was due to complaints by residents. He claimed there had been 50 complaints to RMA but RMA was unable to substantiate any of them. And if residents call the Sheriff’s office, it takes two hours for them to respond, or the following morning, depending on the severity of the report.

“RMA is not going to enforce it. What mechanism will suddenly have RMA enforcing what they haven’t been enforcing for three years?” Viavicenncio said.

“Mr. Whitlach just told you that 12 is the maximum under the SUP,” chair Wayne Millies retorted.

Viavicenncio added that guests camping on the property create other hazards such as contaminating the river, attracting bears and mountain lions and littering in the wilderness.

“The permit has code enforcement consequences by staff,” Millies said again. “We are going to go by the law here. All that stuff behind us is behind us.”

The commission cautiously approved the project on a 6-1 vote after adding eight more conditions to the 67 conditions for approval that were part of the staff’s original recommendation. The new conditions included cutting off music at 10 p.m., requiring the caretaker to carry a decibel meter to ensure noise does not exceed 60 decibels at the property line, publishing events to website and neighbors and county staff, obtaining a fire department approved evacuation plan, restricting camping to a designated gravel area, requiring county staff to conduct quarterly monitoring, instructing county staff to monitor the first event of the year, and mandating the live-in caretaker to be the contact point for county staff, renters and community members.