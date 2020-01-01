Eco luxury rentals coming to Three Rivers

Board of Supervisors approve guest ranch with teepees on South Fork Drive in Three Rivers

By Reggie Ellis

THREE RIVERS – Three Rivers may not be getting a new hotel anytime soon but they will certainly have teepees for rent.

At its Dec. 17 meeting, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved a guest ranch offering a solar, off-grid camping experience in traditional looking teepees. Sunshine Paradise Ranch owner Kenneth Willardt is a Denmark native who wanted to bring a European style of camping to his 44-acre property on South Fork Drive near the southern entrance to Sequoia National Park. The permit allows a maximum of 15 people to stay on the property at one time with the minimum stay being three days.

Guests at the “eco luxury” guest ranch will have the option of staying in one of two, 400-square foot cabins or one of four 18-foot tall teepees. The property also includes two bathrooms, a 250-square foot structure and a 30-foot teepee.

“It’s a place for mindfulness,” Willardt said. “You sleep in a teepee or cabin but have a nice little bed to sleep in. Very simple and very low impact. It’s like a luxury connected to Mother Earth. I think this will change people’s lives.”

Activities at the property will include nature walks, hiking, rock climbing, swimming, meditation and yoga but no horseback riding. Classes may also be held in sustainability, healing and spirituality. Willardt said he plans to support local businesses and agriculture by serving only locally grown beef and organically grown fruits and vegetables. Electricity will be provided by solar powered Telsa batteries backed up by a propane generator.

“This is a place where people in San Francisco or in the film business in Los Angeles and are burned out can come and sit by the river and do yoga. It won’t be a place where there are loud, crazy parties.”

Residents living around the ranch did not find any peace in proposed use of the property. Greg and Lori Schwaller said they were not opposed to the concept of the guest ranch, just its location. Located 9.5 miles from Highway 198 and at least 25 minutes from the nearest fire station, putting rentals in remote locations is putting guests and locals at risk of being trapped due to fire.

“Clearly this luxury guest ranch could be located in far more appropriate areas,” Lori said.

Dean and Cheryl Harbol had similar concerns. Dean said local firefighters told him South Fork Drive is too dangerous to drive up in a fire engine and that their homes would likely burn in the 30-35 minutes it would take any fire personnel to get there. He said they knew the dangers when they bought the house in 1971, but the risk seems much higher after Redwood Ranch, a 225-person party ranch, was approved by the planning commission.

“We now have Redwood Ranch one side and, if approved, will have Sunshine Paradise on the other,” Dean said. “And none are there for anything but to make money.”

Dennis Viavicenccio, attorney from Three Rivers representing a group of residents called the Kaweah Coalition, said tragedies like Paradise, Calif. could have been prevented if inappropriate development would have been denied in the planning phases.

“If you start allowing these guest ranches, how are you going to get these people out in the event of a fire?,” he asked. “Those people are going to perish. Teepees won’t provide any sort of shelter in a serious fire.”

In addition to being an attorney and a former manager of the Buckeye Lodge, Viavicenncio also spent time as an EMT and paid call firefighter in Three Rivers. He said the project was a classic example of a good idea in a bad location. He said the nearest firefighter is 30 minutes away and the nearest paramedic is 45 minute away.

“In this instance, you have project in the absolute highest fire zone in the state of California. South Fork Road has relatively high frequency of fires. This is a foreseeable event.”

In an email to several of the property owners, Andy Turner, Kaweah battalion chief for CalFire, confirmed that the average response time is between 25 and 30 minutes to the area.

Supervisor Amy Shuklian asked if all of the fire related issues had been addressed.

Aaron Bock, assistant director for the county’s Resource Management Agency (RMA), said the teepees were fire resistant, all open fires are prohibited, all firepits would be limited to winter camping, vegetation is cleared at least 100 feet from all structures and the Tulare County Fire Department had already reviewed the application and added its conditions of approval to the list.

Supervisors had few questions about fire safety and seemed to think that the 68 conditions of approval adequately addressed the issue. The supervisors were far more concerned with issues of culturally sensitive areas for local Native American tribes.

Kenneth Woodrow, chair of Wuksachi Indian Tribe, said there is a possibility that ancestral burial grounds are located in the area and asked the supervisors to hold off on approving the project until it can be surveyed. He said the area of South Fork Drive has not been surveyed since 1959.

Supervisor Dennis Townsend, who represents District 5 encompassing the Tule Indian Reservation, asked if there were any identified burial sites in the California Historical Resources Information System (CHRIS).

“Yes, there is,” Woodrow said, “but we don’t know exactly where they are.”

Townsend then asked if any were discovered would the tribe be notified.

Bock said county staff had already referenced CHRIS which did not identify any known culturally sensitive sites on the property but said there is already a condition that if any human remains are discovered, construction would immediately cease until the coroner could determine if they are Native American. At that time, the coroner would then contact the California Native American Heritage Commission which would outline the next steps.

“Without any other knowledge documented, the condition itself satisfies staff’s curiosity,” Bock said. “A cultural expert has already been retained.”

Townsend motioned to approve the permit as recommended and removed condition #30 which would have prohibited the property owner from renting out the two residential structures as short-term rentals. The motion was seconded by Shuklian and approved 5-0.