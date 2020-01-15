New cineplex coming to Sequoia Mall

Developer Dave Paynter plans new Regal Cinema movie theater as phase one of his plan to redevelop Sequoia Mall

By John Lindt

Sierra2theSea News Service

VISALIA – The demise of Sears may be just the thing to project a vibrant new vision of the Sequoia Mall.

Property owner and developer Dave Paynter has filed phase one of his long-awaited plan to redevelop the aging and mostly vacant mall. The plan includes a new Regal Cinema movie theater as well as three new buildings on the 24-acre site.

The 50,686-square foot movie complex would be built first, prior to the demolition of the existing Regal theater, ensuring movie-goers never miss a show at the Sequoia Mall. Paynter said the new theater will “have the latest technology that Regal has to offer” although further details are not yet available. The theater currently has 12 screens.