Election 2020: Candidates answer questions on business

Five candidates vying for Tulare County supervisor districts one and three answer questions regarding business in the county

The Sun-Gazette

TULARE COUNTY – Candidates for Tulare County board supervisor in district one and three were asked to respond to a questionnaire. All questions were crafted by The Sun-Gazette and Visalia Chamber of Commerce, and focus on business activity related to Tulare County.

District 1

Kuyler Crocker

Biography

I’m a third generation Strathmore High alumnus, graduate of Fresno State grad with degrees in business and public administration, and a fifth generation Tulare County farmer. I serve on multiple county, regional, statewide, and national committees advocating for public safety, roads, water, and forest health.

What is the biggest issue facing businesses in your district?

Water continues to be the largest issue. Issues I am involved with include: safe drinking water fund, securing $171,000,000 to build Temperance Flat, being the only elected official involved with the Water Blueprint for the San Joaquin Valley, requesting funds to fix the Friant Kern Canal, and SGMA implementation.

Does recreational marijuana have a place in Tulare County?

Currently, the State of California allows recreational use and is sold in two cities in Tulare County. I do not support the County being in the marijuana dispensary business. I support cracking down on illegal grows in our rural neighborhoods and on our public lands, which routinely support cartel operations.