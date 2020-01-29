County EDC supports high speed rail facility

Kings County is proposing to locate the project east of State Route 43 and south of Houston Avenue in Hanford. The HMF decision is expected to be made later in 2020 and will be located somewhere in the Central Valley.

“It’s better to get some benefit from this rather than wave at the train as it goes by,” said Supervisor Amy Shuklian who represents the County of Tulare on the EDC board.

The board voted almost unanimously to approve its support for the project, with the exception of Visalia City Councilman Brian Poochigian.

“This project has been overpromised and underdelivered and I don’t think we should have anything to do with it,” Poochigian said.

Poochigian, who represents the city of Visalia on the EDC board, was one of two councilmembers to oppose the city’s letter of support for the project which passed on a 3-2 vote on Jan. 6. The decision backed a request from San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission to send a letter to the California High Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) supporting the pursuit of a Merced-Fresno-Bakersfield segment including the Tulare-Kings stop. Dan Leavitt, manager of regional initiatives for the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, said having the line would align the Valley with improvements in the state rail plan connecting Merced to Sacramento and to the Bay Area and the bus connections south of Bakersfield linking it to Southern California created significant benefits including: