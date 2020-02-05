Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Feb. 1

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Local citrus packing houses are receiving navel oranges. Some pushed out citrus groves continue to dry in preparation for burning or shredding. Already cleared citrus fields are being ripped, leveled, and prepared for replanting. Navel oranges are being exported to Malaysia, Peru, China, Korea, Japan, the Dominican Republic, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mexico, Vietnam, Chile, Ecuador, Australia, and New Zealand. Cara Cara navels are being picked and packed for export to China, Korea, and New Zealand. Pummelos are starting to be picked and packed for both domestic markets and exported to Japan, New Zealand, and Australia. Fruit Cocktail grapefruit are being picked and packed for export to Japan. Mandarins are being exported to Australia and Panama. Blood oranges are being packed for domestic markets and exported to New Zealand. Lemons are being exported to Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and Mexico. Finger limes are being picked to be exported to China, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Winter vegetables are in various stages of growth. Certified producers are planting winter vegetables. Blueberries are being pruned and prepared for the winter. Young pea plants continue to grow with some flowering. Strawberries continue to progress well.

Livestock and poultry: Rangeland grasses have germinated and are growing well. Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. Non-irrigated pastures are in better condition from the recent rains which have been a great benefit for the rangeland forage. Local cattle ranchers are welcoming the new growth of winter grass in the foothills that will help feed their range cattle this spring. Fed-cattle price is at $120 per cwt.

Tom’s additional comments: Nursery stock continues to move in and out of Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Ground water storage basins in parts of Tulare County are beginning to fill with runoff.

Prepared by: Tom Tucker Tulare County Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer