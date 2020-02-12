Projects that put wheels in motion

The largest project in scope was the Plano Street Rehabilitation Project in Porterville. The multi-phase project improved Plano Street from Henderson Avenue to Vandalia Avenue and included the repair and/or replacement of distressed asphalt, the replacement of concrete curb ramps for access compliance, the micro-surfacing and restriping of Plano Street within the project boundaries, and the replacement of the 12-inch water main between Date Avenue and Vandalia Avenue.

Porterville also benefitted from the widening of Highway 190 from Highway 99 to Postmile 8.0 which will not only promote the transportation of goods to and from the city but also increase pedestrian safety.

The most Outstanding Transit Project was awarded to a single project that improved transit services or access to transit in the region. The award went to the County of Tulare for its Transit Operations Maintenance Facility (TOMF) strategically located halfway between Highway 198 and Highway 137 and near the midpoint between Highway 99 and Highway 65.

New at this year’s luncheon was the Outstanding Transportation Beautification Project. The first-year award went to the city of Dinuba for its Green Median Project and the city of Porterville for its Tule River Native Plant Demonstration Gardens Project.

Porterville partnered with the Tule River Parkway Association, California Native Plant Society and U.S. Fish and Wildlife to build demonstration pollinator gardens along the Tule River Parkway west of the Jaye Street Bridge. Volunteers undertook many tasks including mowing, weeding, raking, trimming dead branches, trimming low hanging branches and trunk sprouts, moving vegetative waste into piles, picking up trash and debris, planting, watering, removing sick trees, and adding irrigation systems to each garden area.

Three individual awards were given out: Outstanding Public Employee, Outstanding Elected Official and Outstanding Transportation Advocate. The Outstanding Transportation Advocate is given to a Tulare County resident who advocates for the growth and improvement of the transportation system in Tulare County for all types of projects. The first-year award went to Steve Walker with the Porterville Police Department who has worked with TCAG on bike and pedestrian safety for several years.