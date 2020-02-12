UPS’s fleet of brown delivery vehicles is going ‘green’

Parcel delivery giant invests in renewable natural gas, EV vans for its fleet in Visalia and rest of California

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – The company that asked, “What can brown do for your?,” is now going green.

On Feb. 4, UPS announced it has entered into multi-year renewable natural gas (RNG) agreements with Kinetrex Energy and TruStar Energy. Together, these two contracts will supply UPS with up to 80 million gallon equivalents (GEs) of RNG over the terms of the agreements.

“The use of RNG is a very important part of UPS’s strategy to increase alternative fuel consumption to be 40% of total ground fuel purchases by 2025,” said Mike Whitlatch, vice president of global energy and procurement, UPS. “We are using both liquid natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) as bridging fuels to increase our use of RNG. This will have a measurable impact as RNG yields up to a 90% reduction in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions when compared to conventional diesel. Using RNG is what will ultimately help UPS meet its 2025 sustainability goals.”

The TruStar Energy contract will supply UPS with up to 27.5 million GEs of RNG over the life of the contract to be used in California. The RNG will be used to fuel UPS’s CNG-powered trucks in both Visalia, where UPS is building a new 425,000 square foot sorting hub and Moreno Valley, Calif.