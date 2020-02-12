Visalia ready to get Bob’s discount

Nation’s 12th largest furniture chain, Bob’s Discount Furniture, plans to open along Cameron Ave. sometime this year

By Reggie Ellis

VISALIA – Visalia is ready to “get Bob’s discount” on furniture.

That’s the tagline from the TV spots for Bob’s Discount Furniture, a fast-growing chain expected to open in Visalia along Cameron Avenue between Sportsman’s Warehouse and La-Z-Boy Furniture sometime this year. The furniture chain is known for TV commercials featuring an animated version of the company’s bearded owner Bob Kaufman talking about everyday low prices that bypass the gimmicky sales at other furniture chains.

Lindsay Ruszczyk, director of communications for Bob’s, told FurnitureToday.com that Bob’s will be opening the 33,000-square foot Visalia store to expand on the 2019 opening of a store in Fresno’s River Park shopping center last year. The chain also plans to open a 46,400-square foot store in Riverside, Calif. growing its dozen stores in the greater Los Angeles market. The California stores increase the retailer’s locations to 131 across 17 states. Ruszczyk hinted the furniture chain would be openings several locations on Memorial Day but the company was not yet ready to identify those.