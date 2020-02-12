Visalia ready to get Bob’s discount

Nation’s 12th largest furniture chain, Bob’s Discount Furniture, plans to open along Cameron Ave. sometime this year
By Reggie Ellis
VISALIA – Visalia is ready to “get Bob’s discount” on furniture.
That’s the tagline from the TV spots for Bob’s Discount Furniture, a fast-growing chain expected to open in Visalia along Cameron Avenue between Sportsman’s Warehouse and La-Z-Boy Furniture sometime this year. The furniture chain is known for TV commercials featuring an animated version of the company’s bearded owner Bob Kaufman talking about everyday low prices that bypass the gimmicky sales at other furniture chains.
Lindsay Ruszczyk, director of communications for Bob’s, told FurnitureToday.com that Bob’s will be opening the 33,000-square foot Visalia store to expand on the 2019 opening of a store in Fresno’s River Park shopping center last year. The chain also plans to open a 46,400-square foot store in Riverside, Calif. growing its dozen stores in the greater Los Angeles market. The California stores increase the retailer’s locations to 131 across 17 states. Ruszczyk hinted the furniture chain would be openings several locations on Memorial Day but the company was not yet ready to identify those.
“The Riverside and Visalia locations are a natural extension of our footprint in California,” Ruszczyk told Furniture Today. “And the same can be said about our entry into the Cincinnati and Cleveland regions this year.”
Owned by private equity firm Bain Capital, Manchester, Conn.-based Bob’s Discount Furniture has become the 12th-largest U.S. furniture chain and proudly holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Additionally, Bob’s is committed to supporting communities where its stores are located through a variety of charitable giving efforts. Bob’s Discount Furniture Charitable Foundation has anchored the company’s philanthropic work for more than 20 years. In addition, the Bob’s Outreach program was created as a separate entity to help schools and children-related charities. The company donates more than $2.75 million to charities through these programs each year.
Bob’s Discount Furniture provides a wide variety of quality furnishings – including living room furniture, bedroom furniture, dining room furniture, office furniture and home accents – at everyday low prices. The stores also offer a unique and enjoyable shopping experience featuring free Cafés in each store with gourmet coffee, ice cream, cookies and candy. Since 1991, Bob’s has built strong customer loyalty by offering the highest-value home furnishings at the lowest possible prices.