Fate of Woodlake airport is up in the air

Woodlake discusses options for crumbling airport infrastructure, unsure what direction to take
By Paul Myers
@PaulM_SGN
WOODLAKE– Woodlake’s airport revenues could be coming in for a crash landing as upcoming costs for repair begin to skyrocket.
Last week, Woodlake city staff brought up potential grant funding opportunities to help manage their airport’s growing expenses. According to a city staff report, the airport revenues don’t cover the cost to repair, maintain, design and build the physical infrastructure at the airport. That includes the runway, taxiway, apron, parking lot, lighting, fencing, runway markings and more.
The two most pressing expenses coming down the pike is the parking lot replacement and the fuel tank’s self-serve terminal. The cost to replace the parking lot at the airport restaurant is $70,000 alone. Meanwhile, the tank’s self serve terminal is no longer supported and will also need to be replaced at a cost of $15,000.
Overall, however, the total cost to bring the entire airport up to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards is $4 million.
According to the city staff report, the FAA requested that the city put together an improvement plan with funding requests and identify the direction the airport would like to take. The FAA requested the plan to be complete by spring, so they could begin discussing funding options.
In a year the airport brings in $71,000 broken down over four different sources: Caltrans contributes $10,000; hangar rentals generate $25,000; other rentals generate $18,000 and fuel sales generate $18,000. City staff said revenues are used on airport’s day-to-day expenses.
Staff noted that the city receives $150,000 in noncompetitive entitlement grant funding, every year. They can rollover the amount for up to three years, and can be spent on engineering and design, environmental reports and infrastructure improvement. But those expenses must be approved by the FAA. As of late, the FAA required the city to spend their most recent entitlement money on an airport layout plan and a pavement management plan.
For the sake of stakeholders who rent hangars, the restaurants and others who would like to see the airport remain open, the Woodlake City Council invited them to speak.
“There’s a lot of people who use it and enjoy it. It’s an asset to the community, Woodlake is known by people because of the airport,” community development director, Jason Waters said.
According to Waters’ the city has had preliminary discussion with the FAA and they did not indicate that they would cover the entire $4 million. And they said that any competitive grant funding would be smaller. Waters said later, in an interview with The Sun-Gazette, that even if the city took a smaller amount to help replace some of the airport’s infrastructure, they would then be on the hook for the airport for a amount of time determined by the FAA.
“Let’s say we take a half-million dollars. Then there is this commitment that I have to bring this up to FAA standards…it’s a gamble,” Waters said.
City staff presented the council with other options. The first included a mix of entitlement and general fund dollars. The positive would be the airport is fixed and continues operating. Unfortunately the plan is also prohibitively expensive. It would require about $1 million a year which would be approximately a third of the city’s entire general fund budget for the next three to four years.
In order to balance the budget the city would be forced to make significant cuts to police, eliminate parks and rec and cut all general services for three to four years.
Secondly, the city could use their entitlement grants and apply for smaller competitive grants. But the downside would be that the FAA does not provide enough for all the improvement and the city would still be forced to operate the airport.
Thirdly, the city can apply for a competitive grant for the full amount. As spelled out in a city staff report, the airport would be repaired and the city would not have to worry about the risk associated with needing future FAA funding. However, the city will still need to cover the match, costing at least $200,000-$300,000.
“Discussions with the FAA have indicated that this scenario is highly unlikely,” the Woodlake staff report noted.
The fourth option was to take no action. The upside is that the city avoids the FAA’s future operation requirements. Unfortunately, the airport would continue to deteriorate until it is unsafe, or unusable and the FAA requires the city to shut it down.
The last option was to close the airport down completely. The obvious pros from the city’s point of view were avoiding future operation requirements, savings in the city’s general fund and a reduction in liability. The equally obvious cons though, are the loss of the airport to the community and the city’s need to work with the FAA for an extended period of time to close the airport.