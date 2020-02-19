Fate of Woodlake airport is up in the air

Woodlake discusses options for crumbling airport infrastructure, unsure what direction to take

By Paul Myers

@PaulM_SGN

WOODLAKE– Woodlake’s airport revenues could be coming in for a crash landing as upcoming costs for repair begin to skyrocket.

Last week, Woodlake city staff brought up potential grant funding opportunities to help manage their airport’s growing expenses. According to a city staff report, the airport revenues don’t cover the cost to repair, maintain, design and build the physical infrastructure at the airport. That includes the runway, taxiway, apron, parking lot, lighting, fencing, runway markings and more.

The two most pressing expenses coming down the pike is the parking lot replacement and the fuel tank’s self-serve terminal. The cost to replace the parking lot at the airport restaurant is $70,000 alone. Meanwhile, the tank’s self serve terminal is no longer supported and will also need to be replaced at a cost of $15,000.

Overall, however, the total cost to bring the entire airport up to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards is $4 million.

According to the city staff report, the FAA requested that the city put together an improvement plan with funding requests and identify the direction the airport would like to take. The FAA requested the plan to be complete by spring, so they could begin discussing funding options.

In a year the airport brings in $71,000 broken down over four different sources: Caltrans contributes $10,000; hangar rentals generate $25,000; other rentals generate $18,000 and fuel sales generate $18,000. City staff said revenues are used on airport’s day-to-day expenses.

Staff noted that the city receives $150,000 in noncompetitive entitlement grant funding, every year. They can rollover the amount for up to three years, and can be spent on engineering and design, environmental reports and infrastructure improvement. But those expenses must be approved by the FAA. As of late, the FAA required the city to spend their most recent entitlement money on an airport layout plan and a pavement management plan.

For the sake of stakeholders who rent hangars, the restaurants and others who would like to see the airport remain open, the Woodlake City Council invited them to speak.

“There’s a lot of people who use it and enjoy it. It’s an asset to the community, Woodlake is known by people because of the airport,” community development director, Jason Waters said.