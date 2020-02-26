CCM showcase to feature marketing trends, HLB prevention

California’s biggest citrus tradeshow comes to Visalia

By Kaitlin Washburn

VISALIA – The Citrus Showcase comes to Visalia next Thursday to highlight the industry and feature workshops, exhibitors and seminars on the crop.

The largest citrus tradeshow in California, which is put on by California Citrus Mutual, and will include seminars on marketing and trade trends, California’s collaborative effort to ward off citrus greening disease, or huanglongbing (HLB), and labor laws and regulation.

Alexis Silveira, communications manager for California Citrus Mutual, said the organization expects a big turnout next week.

“It’s a great time for the industry to come together,” Silveira said.

There will also be 130 exhibitors and luncheon panel featuring Citrus Mutual’s federal lobbyist, Randy Russell. Russell, who has lobbied in D.C. for 30 years, will discuss the national issues facing California’s citrus industry.

The first workshop, which starts at 8 a.m., will include Casey Creamer, the president of California Citrus Mutual, who will discuss citrus market conditions and trends and provide insights on the 2020-2021 season.

Following that will be a presentation on HLB, a devastating citrus greening disease, which will be put on by Dr. Georgios Vidalakis. He will explain how a collaborative effort among scientists, industry leaders and government agencies throughout California are addressing the disease.

The final workshop will be a panel discussion on current labor laws and regulations, such as minimum wage and hour requirements, health and safety requirements, the H2A visa program and impending legislation. Panelists include Mike Saqui from the Saqui Law Group, David and Steve Sacroni from Fresh Harvest and Rudy Mendoza, the mayor of Woodlake and president of the California Agriculture Labor Association.

The event is free for the public and includes free coffee and pastries in the morning. Tickets for the luncheon panel are $40.