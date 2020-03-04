Tulare County Crop Report

By Tom Tucker

Tulare County Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Winter grain plantings are in different stages of growth. Some wheat, oats, and barley fields are being treated for weed control. Alfalfa and wheat continue to grow with the warmer weather. A few alfalfa fields are being cut for haylage. Dried beans are being exported to the United Kingdom, St. Lucia, and the Dominican Republic. Winter rainfall has slowed, some farmers are starting to pump ground water to maximize crop growing potential and total tonnage.

DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Mid-season varieties of stone fruits are starting to bloom. Orchards are being irrigated due to the lack of precipitation. Vineyards are still being pruned, older vineyards are being pushed out and the ground is being prepared for planting. Pre-emergent herbicides are being applied to orchards and vineyards. Bee hives have been placed near almond orchards. Almonds are in full bloom. Fertilizer applications have begun in pistachio and almond orchards. Pistachios are being exported to Israel, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Australia, China, Korea, Poland, Saudi Arabia, and India. Almonds are being exported to Korea, Israel, India, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Belgium, and Turkey. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey and Morocco. Branches from nut trees are being cut for firewood or shredded.

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Seedless tangerine groves continue to be covered with netting to prevent pollination by bees during the upcoming bloom period. Citrus groves continue to be topped and skirted. Navel oranges are being exported to Malaysia, Peru, China, Korea, Japan, the Dominican Republic, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mexico, Vietnam, Chile, Ecuador, Australia, and New Zealand. Cara Cara navels are being picked and packed for export to China, Korea, and New Zealand. Pummelos are starting to be picked and packed for both domestic markets and export to Japan, New Zealand, and Australia. Fruit Cocktail grapefruit are being picked and packed for export to Japan. Mandarins are being exported to Australia and Panama. Blood oranges are being packed for domestic markets and exported to New Zealand. Lemons are being exported to Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and Mexico. Finger limes are being picked to be exported to China, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Winter vegetables are in various stages of growth. Blueberries are being prepared for the coming season. Strawberries continue to progress well.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Rangeland grasses have germinated and are starting to dry. Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. Non-irrigated pastures are in good condition from earlier rains, however rain is needed to keep the grasses growing throughout the remainder of the winter and spring. Fed-cattle price is at $119 per cwt.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Nursery stock continues to move in and out of Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Plant shipments inspected at UPS/FedEx from Oregon, Florida, and New Jersey are being shipped to local nurseries. Ground water storage basins in parts of Tulare County are beginning to fill with runoff.

