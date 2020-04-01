Citrus prices improve in wake of COVID-19

Orange juice futures up 22% in March, movement of oranges domestically and abroad increase as people rely on health benefits of vitamin C
By John Lindt
Sierra 2 the Sea news service
TULARE COUNTY – In a matter of days consumers are less worried about sugar and calories, and more about the immune system benefit of vitamin C. That’s good news for Florida and California orange juice makers, as OJ futures were up 22% in March.
“Demand has improved as consumers are returning to frozen orange juice due to the coronavirus” and the increase “has really turned the market around,” said Jack Scoville, a vice president for Price Futures Group in Chicago.
What was looking like a second down year for local citrus has started to improve. Exeter-based California Citrus Mutual president Casey Creamer reports that demand domestically and from China has improved fruit movement recently but prices are “still below the cost of production.” Perceived health benefits of vitamin C-rich citrus have seen daily U.S. home consumption improve in recent weeks, despite a falloff in food service. And with China reducing their retaliatory tariffs on U.S. citrus by about half to 35% earlier in March, export sales to that country—which have been nonexistent for two years—have increased. On the labor front, Creamer says so far, workers are coming to the fields and packing houses despite the spread of the virus.
Rosa Bros Dairy sees 100% increase in sales
Rosa Bros. Dairy, based in Tulare, saw their glass bottle milk sales jump 100% last week during what company president Noel Rosa calls a “milk frenzy” by consumers.
“We are almost back to normal this week,” said Noel who added that Rosa Bros milk was the only milk available on the shelves of some grocery stores.
The small processor ships to about 250 stores in the Valley and more on the Central Coast. The Milk Advisory Board says fluid milk sales last week were up around 32%. Until now, fluid milk consumption has been on a steady decline for the last 40 years. In 1975, milk consumption per person averaged 247 pounds according to the USDA. By 2017 it was 149 pounds. Noel said he does’t know if that will change now. “The truth is that milk is a great source of Vitamin D.”
Egg prices climb on demand spike
Demand for eggs roses sharply as consumers drained the supermarket shelves over the past few weeks. With an eye towards Easter demand, there are also concerns over product availability. Wholesale prices are posting sharp daily advances with no relief in sight at midweek. Prices are a dollar higher than this time a year ago as well as compared to a month ago.