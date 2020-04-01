Citrus prices improve in wake of COVID-19

Orange juice futures up 22% in March, movement of oranges domestically and abroad increase as people rely on health benefits of vitamin C

By John Lindt

Sierra 2 the Sea news service

TULARE COUNTY – In a matter of days consumers are less worried about sugar and calories, and more about the immune system benefit of vitamin C. That’s good news for Florida and California orange juice makers, as OJ futures were up 22% in March.

“Demand has improved as consumers are returning to frozen orange juice due to the coronavirus” and the increase “has really turned the market around,” said Jack Scoville, a vice president for Price Futures Group in Chicago.

What was looking like a second down year for local citrus has started to improve. Exeter-based California Citrus Mutual president Casey Creamer reports that demand domestically and from China has improved fruit movement recently but prices are “still below the cost of production.” Perceived health benefits of vitamin C-rich citrus have seen daily U.S. home consumption improve in recent weeks, despite a falloff in food service. And with China reducing their retaliatory tariffs on U.S. citrus by about half to 35% earlier in March, export sales to that country—which have been nonexistent for two years—have increased. On the labor front, Creamer says so far, workers are coming to the fields and packing houses despite the spread of the virus.