Tulare clinic offers COVID-19 testing

Tulare Urgent Care says you can call and make an appointment to get tested for coronavirus
TULARE – Tulare Urgent Care is offering to test anyone for possible COVID-19 as long as they schedule an appointment.
Dr. Yadwinder Kang, one of the owner’s of the healthcare center, said they have plenty of tests and staff to keep up with the demand for locals wanting to get tested. Kang said Tulare Urgent Care began testing for the coronavirus on April 3 seeing two patients that day. Since that time, he said the number of requests for testing has doubled each day.
“Everyday we are increasing our capacity to do more testing,” Dr. Kang said.
Kang said there are eight to 10 doctors and nurse practitioners and he has hired two more part-time license vocational nurses to work at the Tulare Urgent Care’s two locations at 1581 Hillman St. and 810 N. Cherry St. Anyone interested in getting tested can make an appointment at either location by calling 559-892-0646 at the Cherry Street location or 559-687-5101 at the Hillman Street location or visiting www.tulareurgentcare.com. The first appointment is a telemedicine examination where a doctor or nurse practitioner will interview the patient about their symptoms. If your symptoms justify testing, Kang said you will be scheduled for an appointment at the Hillman location where there is a dedicated parking spot for COVID-19 testing. A nurse will then come out to your car and collect a specimen for the test.
Testing for COVID-19 involves inserting a 6-inch long swab into the cavity between the nose and mouth for 15 seconds and rotating the swab several times. The swabbing is then repeated on the other side of the nose to make sure enough material is collected. The swab is then inserted into a container and sent to a lab for testing. Dr. Kang claims the patients will have the results in two to three days.
Co-pays are waived and deductibles might be waived depending on your insurance. If provider decides testing is necessary your insurance will cover the cost.