Tulare clinic offers COVID-19 testing

Tulare Urgent Care says you can call and make an appointment to get tested for coronavirus

The Sun-Gazette

TULARE – Tulare Urgent Care is offering to test anyone for possible COVID-19 as long as they schedule an appointment.

Dr. Yadwinder Kang, one of the owner’s of the healthcare center, said they have plenty of tests and staff to keep up with the demand for locals wanting to get tested. Kang said Tulare Urgent Care began testing for the coronavirus on April 3 seeing two patients that day. Since that time, he said the number of requests for testing has doubled each day.

“Everyday we are increasing our capacity to do more testing,” Dr. Kang said.