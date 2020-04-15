Woodlake approves upgrades to several vacant lots

Planning Commission voted in favor of building new housing units plus an oil change and carwash

By Jermaine Johnson II

WOODLAKE – New property developments are on the way in Woodlake.

The Woodlake Planning Commission voted unanimously last month to move forward on three different concepts for vacant areas of land. The concepts include new housing units, an oil change business and carwash.

The planning commission approved the concepts with various conditions such as landscaping of the properties. There will be two single family homes constructed at the northeast corner of Cypress and Kaweah. The developer must also add a streetlight on Cypress and construct curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements to the site. According to community development director Jason Waters, the improvement of vacant lots is an important matter to the city. He deems it a “win-win” for the city and its residents when new sidewalks are developed, especially in areas near Woodlake High School.

There will be an oil change and carwash constructed at the intersection of Walnut Street and Naranjo Boulevard. It will be on the southside of Naranjo between Autozone and Green Bean, a recreational marijuana dispensary. Streetlights will also be added on Naranjo.

A multifamily complex will be built on North Palm between Lakeview and Antelope Avenue. The developer also plans to repair an existing multifamily unit on the property and add a parking lot. The city added the condition of constructing sidewalk improvements on the lot.

“From a city perspective, we’re always in favor of these things. It’s always good to develop those areas,” Waters said.

Now that the planning commission has approved of the site plans, the developers must submit building plans. Once those are approved, then a timeline can be determined.