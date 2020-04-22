Nonprofits find some relief for ailing funds

Without events to raise funding, Valley nonprofits can find money through several relief efforts

By Reggie Ellis

TULARE – Social distancing means no public gathering. That means no events, and, in places like Tulare County, no fundraisers. Spring is event season throughout the Valley as local non profits try and hold their largest fundraisers of the year before the onslaught of summer heat, but this year event season has been canceled or postponed under a shroud of contagion that has settled in the county.

With the coronavirus choking nonprofits of their primary source of revenue, the county’s largest nonprofit is saying that help is on the way.

On April 13, United Way Tulare County (UWTC), a clearinghouse of federal and state funding for charitable organizations, established a relief fund designed to provide aid for Tulare County-area non-profits affected by the current public-health emergency. Interested parties can make donations to the fund at unitedwaytc.org. You can also text covidtc to 41444 and give.

“The United Way of Tulare relief fund was established to provide donors a quick and efficient way to provide support to those who need it most.” said Rosemary Caso, Executive Director of United Way of Tulare County. “We are thankful for the generosity from so many organizations and individuals who have already made contributions. Including Health Net, who has already made a pledge of $25,000, their support is critical in our mission to provide relief for those most in need during these unprecedented times.”

Based in Los Angeles, Health Net provides health care insurance to more than 3 million Californians with Medicare and Medi-Cal as well as access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs.