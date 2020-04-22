UC researchers study Valley drought in Canada

Soil, which is basically sand, silt and clay, forms aggregates or balls of different sizes which are held together by organic compounds – carbon. And “the bigger the ball, the more water can be held inside that’s available to plants,” Ying said.

Their study, published in the journal Soil Systems, analyzed the carbon present in the samples, and showed little difference in the size of the aggregates formed in soil with and without cover crop. There was also little difference in the amount of carbon in the aggregates, but new carbon resulting from the cover crops was seen to accumulate in the larger soil balls.

The results point to the need for further investigation, said Schaefer, but they would not have learned what they did without travelling to the CLS. “The people there are very supportive of agriculture research,” he said. “They’re extremely knowledgeable and the facility is amazing. The high-resolution spherical grating monochromator (SGM) beamline lets us look at what kind of carbon is present without having to destroy the samples.”

Looking ahead, more research is needed to determine “the actual cost in terms of water use to grow cover crops, and that is dependent on the region,” he said. “There are areas where the added water cost is high when you’re in a drought year and lower in a wet year.”

Ying said theirs is the first of many papers that will flow from the California project. In addition to the water cost of cover crops, she expects future investigations will include carbon buried deep in soil, and soil microbiome “because the microbes and fungi in any soil are extremely important to understanding how carbon is sequestered.”