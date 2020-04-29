Jostens to close Visalia plant

Over 100 workers will be laid off when yearbook printing and publishing plant closes on May 17

By Reggie Ellis

VISALIA – More than 100 workers were notified last week they will be laid off after Jostens announced it would be permanently closing its Visalia plant.

Jostens’ attorney, Cate Heaven Young, notified the city of Visalia of the facility’s closure on April 18 in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN). The letter gives the city a 30-day notice of the closure to mobilize support for laid off workers. In the letter, Young stated that 110 employees working in 55 positions will be permanently laid off at the plant.

In an April 17 letter to its employees, Jostens’ Human Resources Department said none of the employees will be moved to other positions within the company as there are no “bumping rights” that would allow the Visalia employees to take another job elsewhere based on seniority as there are no unions at the site, located at 231 S. Kelsey St. off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Most layoffs will take effect on May 17 with a few employees kept on longer to facilitate the closure of the facility. Employees’ last paychecks will include wages earned through the last day and a lump sum of accrued and unused time off.