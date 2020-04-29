More brewpubs on tap for downtown Visalia

Lake Bottom, Simple Brewing move forward on opening bars in downtown Visalia

By John Lindt

Sierra 2 the Sea News Service

VISALIA – Two new brew pubs are coming to downtown Visalia even if it takes a little longer than they had hoped to open up.

Here is what’s on tap

Corcoran-based Lake Bottom Brewery and Distillery hopes to replicate their Kings County eatery at Court and Main. They will open a 3,700-square foot restaurant and lounge at the southeast corner of Court and Main. Construction of the project is well underway in the former location of Mike’s Camera and Finance and Thrift in the historical Jasper Harrell building that dates to 1887.

Visalia entrepreneur JR Shannon is busy with the remodel of his building that will retain an old bank vault and red brick walls to be used as a backdrop for the bar.

Shannon says the place will feature Main Street’s largest open-air patio for outdoor dining.

Opening the new restaurant are brothers Fred Figueroa Jr. and Jacob Figueroa who launched their craft brewery and distillery in Corcoran in 2019 to wide acclaim. The place offers their own beers including IPAs, pale ales wheat and lagers as well as a line of home-made distilled spirits from moonshine to bourbon. All will be available at the Visalia location including 25 draft beer selections.