US Bakery assumes Svenhard’s major debt

US Bakery buys $5 million of Svenhard’s debt, tries to push bankruptcy from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7

By John Lindt

Sierra 2 the Sea news service

EXETER – Svenhard’s sweet baked goods are coming out of bitter business deals since the company filed bankruptcy last December.

Before Svenhard’s filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy to try and reorganize their $10-$50 million debt, US Bakery stepped in and bought $5.2 million worth of loans from their largest creditor, Bank of America. Company officials with US Bakery Inc, better known as Franz Family Bakeries, say they bought Svenhard’s Swedish Bakery operations.

“US Bakery did buy [Bank of America’s] loans. Because the value of Svenhard’s is probably less than the value of the loans,…it is tantamount to buying Svenhard’s operations,” said Adam Stein-Sapir, a portfolio manager at Pioneer Funding Group.

US Bakery is a bread and pastry manufacturer headquartered in Portland, Ore. The company also owns a plan in Los Angeles. US Bakery also owns the Northwest regional bread brands Williams’, Gai’s and Snyder’s.

In bankruptcy court papers US Bakery says it has been operating Svenhard’s under the name Central California Baking Co. since November, even before the bankruptcy filing. And now that they have acquired the loans US Bakery is asking the bankruptcy court to convert Svenhard’s Chapter 11 filing to Chapter 7. They point out Chapter 11 is typically meant for companies who want to reorganize and continue operating.

Attorneys for Svenhard’s say US Bakery’s claim is, “Based upon a Guaranty Reimbursement Agreement between US Bakery and [Svenhard’s] and a security interest granted to [US Bakery] in 2017. [US Bakery] alleged that it had a lien upon the [Svenhard’s] cash on account of the payment made to Bank of America the day prior to the petition date.”

But Svenhard’s disagrees. In an April court filing they say they plan to litigate the lien.