Save Mart Companies sacks bag fee during pandemic and thanks Governor

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs executive order stalling 10-cent fee on grocery bags

The Sun-Gazette

MODESTO – Shoppers forced to pay for bags after they were barred from bringing their own were told to save their dimes late last month.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order in April that eliminated the 10-cent charge for plastic bags. The Save Mart Companies thanked the California Governor in a press release two weeks ago.

“Parent company of Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx, wants to thank Governor Gavin Newsom for eliminating the 10 cents per grocery bag charge and allowing single use plastic bags at grocery stores in California during the coronavirus pandemic,” the statement read.