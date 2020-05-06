Tulare gets into the weeds on marijuana decision

Councilmember Terri Sayre said she did not want a rebuttal of items where the council had already reached a consensus. She said the cap of three recreational marijuana dispensaries had been discussed numerous times, regardless of Jones’ attendance during those discussions.

“I don’t want to be held hostage to one city councilmember,” Sayre said. “That’s just a little bit outrageous.”

Mederos said the change wasn’t necessary because the ordinance was already set up to be reviewed annually in July and could be amended each year based on the demand.

“It’s better for the community to stay with three,” Mederos said.

Jones pushed forward making a motion to approve his final requested change. Sigala, who attempted to find common ground just to pass the ordinance, seconded the motion. Sayre reluctantly voted in favor of the changes to avoid rehashing the argument again. The motion passed 3-2 with Mederos and Nunley voting no.

Sayre then motioned to adopt the ordinance, as amended, and passed 3-2.

Earlier this year, the council made several other revisions to the ordinance, including allowing dispensaries to locate in the service commercial and retail commercial zones, that sales must be at least 1,000 feet away from each other and at least 600 feet away from any school, limiting operating hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and only allow cannabis deliveries by companies with a valid state permit and those companies must obtain a city business license to legally deliver within the city limits.

Other rules of the ordinance are that: All employees must obtain an employee permit, which includes a fee, background check, etc.; permits must be renewed prior to the end of each year for the following year; dispensaries can use exterior signage to promote their logo and name but not the sale of cannabis; and requires businesses to find alternative sources of water if the city cannot meet their water supply needs.

Now that the ordinance has been approved, city staff will create a timeline for the request for proposals (RFP) process for recreational dispensary applicants.