Tulare gets into the weeds on marijuana decision

City Council officially approves recreational marijuana after eight months of arguments, dissents and amendments
By Reggie Ellis
TULARE – Tulare will become the next local city to allow the sale of recreational marijuana but not until after it got into the weeds on the subject.
Last month, the Tulare City Council finally approved its ordinance allowing recreational cannabis businesses to operate within the city after more than eight months of debate. The delay in approving the law was not a lack of consensus from the council on whether to allow recreational marijuana sales, but rather the terms under which those businesses should operate.
The council effectively gave its consensus for recreational marijuana sales when it approved a draft ordinance in December. But prior to the approval of the second reading, Councilmember Carlton Jones wanted to reopen discussion on several of the terms regulating dispensary operations. Jones wanted to make sure the ordinance included four key points:
- Cannabidiol (CBD) items, such as CBD oil used as pain relief cream, could only be sold at licensed, permitted cannabis businesses within the city. “Our local kids aren’t going to be able to get into dispensaries, but kids go into smoke shops all the time,” Jones said.
- The city would only tax the percentage of gross receipts up to 2%.
- The two existing medicinal marijuana dispensaries would be eligible for automatic upgrade to recreational marijuana sales subject to proper city application and state license process.
- Change the limit on the number of dispensaries from two medicinal and three recreational to two medicinal and five recreational dispensaries.
City Attorney Mario Zamora confirmed that the ordinance already stated that all cannabis products, including CBD, could only be sold at licensed cannabis dispensaries. The cap of 2% on gross receipts was narrowly approved on a 3-2 vote with Vice Mayor Dennis Mederos joining Councilmember Greg Nunley in dissent. The actual tax rate will have to be approved by voters on the November ballot, unless there are logistical problems to getting a local measure on the ballot due to the pandemic. Sigala had previously noted that the average municipal tax on marijuana is 5% but that the city wanted something in the 1% to 2% range to remain competitive with surrounding cities.
Nunley remained steadfast in his opposition of every piece of the ordinance and categorically voted no on each item. The council, minus Nunley, voted in favor of allowing the two existing businesses to automatically upgrade to recreational sales.
The sticking point for Jones was capping the number of recreational dispensaries at three. He said if the two existing medicinal marijuana dispensaries automatically were allowed to upgrade to recreational, with the appropriate permits, which would only allow the city to have one more dispensary. Jones said he anticipated the demand for cannabis would be much higher in the city and said increasing the number to five recreational dispensaries was a deal breaker.
“If you disagree, I will vote with Mederos and Nunley to kill it,” Jones said.
Councilmember Terri Sayre said she did not want a rebuttal of items where the council had already reached a consensus. She said the cap of three recreational marijuana dispensaries had been discussed numerous times, regardless of Jones’ attendance during those discussions.
“I don’t want to be held hostage to one city councilmember,” Sayre said. “That’s just a little bit outrageous.”
Mederos said the change wasn’t necessary because the ordinance was already set up to be reviewed annually in July and could be amended each year based on the demand.
“It’s better for the community to stay with three,” Mederos said.
Jones pushed forward making a motion to approve his final requested change. Sigala, who attempted to find common ground just to pass the ordinance, seconded the motion. Sayre reluctantly voted in favor of the changes to avoid rehashing the argument again. The motion passed 3-2 with Mederos and Nunley voting no.
Sayre then motioned to adopt the ordinance, as amended, and passed 3-2.
Earlier this year, the council made several other revisions to the ordinance, including allowing dispensaries to locate in the service commercial and retail commercial zones, that sales must be at least 1,000 feet away from each other and at least 600 feet away from any school, limiting operating hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and only allow cannabis deliveries by companies with a valid state permit and those companies must obtain a city business license to legally deliver within the city limits.
Other rules of the ordinance are that: All employees must obtain an employee permit, which includes a fee, background check, etc.; permits must be renewed prior to the end of each year for the following year; dispensaries can use exterior signage to promote their logo and name but not the sale of cannabis; and requires businesses to find alternative sources of water if the city cannot meet their water supply needs.
Now that the ordinance has been approved, city staff will create a timeline for the request for proposals (RFP) process for recreational dispensary applicants.