Visalia stays industrious through corona crisis

JoAnn Fabrics distribution center’s volume is down due to the closure of most of their retail stores but their online shipping of product has boomed – a process that is more labor intensive says Nicotero.

Nicotero said JoAnn employees are working four days a week but are very busy and, “we have not laid anyone off.” Some 250 work at the plant on Plaza.

Nicotero said JoAnn Fabrics has supplied fabric for about 75 million masks since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. Much of it donated. That includes the fabric COS is using to make masks for Kaweah Delta Medical Center here.

At the south end of the industrial park Mike Pickett says his projects are still underway, “although new projects coming in the door have slowed down.”

Under construction now is a new 20,000-square foot building Picket is constructing for ag company Compac Sorters who have outgrown their existing facility in Visalia.

“I am optimistic we are going to come out of this okay,” Mike said. Their Fresno company-Don Pickett & Associates builds 5,000- to 25,000-square foot spec industrial projects in both Fresno and Visalia along with solar projects.

Not all the news is good. Jostens, a fixture in the industrial park, announced it would close later this year permanently laying off 110. The printing plant that started with just 20,000 square feet and 20 employees in 1964 grew to 100,000 and some 270 workers when it was doing well.

High pressure builds

High pressure is building all over the Golden State as the end of the rainy season is behind us. Not so in the U.S. southeast where they continue to get pounded with rain. Here we sit high and dry with temps set to reach 95 degrees by April 29 in Visalia.

Cotton planting forecast

California Cotton Growers are predicting less cotton planted in the Valley this year. “Depressed prices and a short water supply have weighed heavily with an expected 22% decrease in overall cotton acreage for 2020.

Approximately 145,300 acres of pima, 17,300 acres of Hazera and 40,900 acres of upland statewide for the 2020 plus or minus 10%. If it plays out, it will represent a 20% decrease in pima acreage and a 27% decrease in upland acreage in California as compared to 2019.