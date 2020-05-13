County begins economic recovery

“We’ve always sold our items online but it’s been a lot more recently,” Weiss said. “We won’t see things back to normal until there is more foot traffic in downtown, but I’m not sure how many other businesses will be left.”

Sandy Blankenship, executive director of the Exeter Chamber of Commerce, said her office has been getting weekly updates from city administration about changes during the stay-at-home order and more recently from the police chief. She said those open dialogues allowed her office to offer guidance to businesses that they can reopen but should consult with human resource professionals, attorneys or county and state officials.

“Some of these shops are really struggling and we all want them to back to business,” Blankenship said. “Local authorities aren’t going to have a problem with it but they may be putting a state license at risk.”

Blankenship estimates that about two-thirds of her membership are still closed or only doing business online, including the chamber office, but there is a newfound optimism that more businesses will be able to open soon. The chamber has even decided to press forward with its plans for its annual Fall Festival community celebration in October.

“We will hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” she said.

Small biz in a big town

Steve Nelsen, executive director of Downtown Visalians, said many of his members held soft openings last week on Thursday and Friday, after the County released its guidance on the Governor’s amended order. He said many businesses are glad to be open but still sore from rules that were applied inequitably between corporate retail chains, which were allowed to stay open because they also sold groceries, and small businesses forced to close in a sweeping order void of nuance.

“Am I safer in a big box store with 100 people and 25 employees or a smaller store with just two people, an employee and a customer?,” Nelsen has repeatedly said. “I think we all know the answer but that’s not what happened.”

The City of Visalia took a more vocal stance on businesses reopening before last week. A month earlier, the city announced on its web site that it “may take action against” businesses if they did not comply with the Governor’s order. Nelsen, who is also the vice mayor of Visalia, reminded residents at May 7 city council meeting that the city has not issued any fines or citations.

“Since day one we have said we will follow Governor’s requirements and the Health Department’s requirements,” Nelsen said at the meeting. “What we have asked businesses to do is follow the Governor’s executive orders.”

Lori Heeszeel had just taken ownership of Sol Bol restaurant in downtown when the pandemic hit. She was one of three restaurants downtown to reopen after hearing of the Governor’s new rules on May 4 hoping there would be more people interested in ordering out.

“I feel like there has been more people,” she said. “We had our first repeat customers over the weekend.”

Sarah Ashoori, vice president of Ashoori & Co. Jewelers, opened her store on Mooney Boulevard a week before the new orders. She said both she and her husband have health conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus but they were willing to open to put their employees back to work by following social distancing recommendations for a few people working in a 3,200-square foot store.

“You can make our community shine or die,” she told the council at its May 4 meeting. “Small business in our community are your backbone and they are the ones who support you.”

On Thursday, May 7, the Visalia Chamber of Commerce sent its members a “Re-Opening Business Resource Kit.” In its kit, the chamber recommends establishing a plan that includes clear objectives, policies and safety protocols, including a plan to advertise and promote your reopening, as well as a contingency plan if a second wave of the outbreak occurs and businesses are forced to rethink their business model again. Businesses should consider amending hours of operation and staff hours, train employees on new protocols and screening employees and customers by taking their temperature or to check for symptoms of the virus.

“We wanted to provide something to help our members think through the Governor’s announcement,” Visalia Chamber CEO Gail Zurek said. “This is not intended to take the place of county or state guidelines.”

The resource also includes local companies where business owners can purchase PPE, have signs or new documents printed, plumbers, HVAC and electricians to ensure things are working properly after being vacant for three months, IT support, custodial services, etc.

For industry specific recommendations, California’s Resilience Roadmap (covid19.ca.gov/roadmap) includes guidelines for 17 different sectors of the economy including agriculture and livestock, auto dealerships, communications, construction, delivery services, food packing, hotels and lodging, logistics and warehousing, office workspaces, real estate and retail. The State is recommending that once plans are completed they should be “posted in the workplace to show your customers and your employees that you’ve reduced the risk and are open for business.”

“Our intent is to keep everyone as safe as possible,” Zurek said. “We encourage businesses to seek advice from the list of resources as the rules can be a moving target when the county is making decisions on daily numbers.”