Farm-to-family program expects to be available through 2020

Farm Credit, Dairy Farmers of America and Hilmar Cheese Co. partner to help provide help to states Farm to Family Program

CALIFORNIA – Foodbanks that are the chief supply of food to families have been impacted like never before. Some of which are struggling to meet demand. And now, in an effort to provide food to California families in need, Farm Credit, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) and Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., are partnering to assist the expansion of the state’s Farm to Family Program, as recognized last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“This partnership between the dairy industry, the state and the private sector will provide nutritious food to the growing number of California families who need it, and we are proud to be a part of the program,” said Leili Ghazi, the chair of the Farm Credit Marketing Alliance in California and senior vice president of the Farm Credit Banking Group at CoBank. “Farm Credit, Hilmar Cheese and DFA have been working for several weeks to make this program a reality and I’m thrilled that we were able to overcome logistical challenges to make it happen.”

The program is designed to help meet the growing demand at California food banks due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis.