Golf courses reopen in Tulare County

Public health officer Dr. Karen Haught said at the time that the only way the county could survive an outbreak without calamity was to continue to minimize gatherings outside of household units.

“I think everyone agrees that golf courses are not part of essential services,” Haught said.

But as of last week, golf courses were allowed to reopen with some slight modifications. And it could not have come soon enough. The Visalia Country Club opened on Wednesday, May 6 and did away with public contact items like ball washers and rakes.

“We’ve essentially created a no contact golf course,” Scott Stubbs, director and general manager of golf, said.

The club is limiting contact as well by limiting one golfer per cart, unless they are family. Stubbs said that clubhouse staff can tell which members are family because unlike public courses, their clientele are members. As well, the club has extended the time between tee-times from 10 minutes to 15 minutes. Stubbs said that will hopefully keep groups at a safe distance while playing on the course.

The country club’s kitchen continued to operate though the course was closed, by offering pick up orders. And they will continue to do so now that the course is open.

“We’ve actually been lucky that we were able to provide the food service,” Stubbs said.

Because the club is not a public course they perhaps weathered the storm better than other golf courses in the area and state. Stubbs said that they continued to receive membership dues as a form of revenue. And while they were not able to seat guests, the club still took food orders on Easter Sunday that landed them a decent uptick in cash flow.

The official shutdown of golf courses lasted just over six weeks, and while the club still managed to come out okay the wait made golfers and staff antsy.

“It seemed like an eternity to be honest,” Stubbs said.

The Visalia Country Club is not the only golf course reopening. Valley Oaks Golf Course announced they were reopening on Tuesday May 5.

“We have implemented a series of increased sanitary and cleaning standards in order to minimize guest’s and employee’s exposure to the COVID19 virus,” the course stated on their web site.