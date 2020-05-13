Kaweah Delta launches relief fund for employees

To help, the Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation approved use of Kaweah Delta’s Employee Relief Fund to help employees who are experiencing economic loss because they have been furloughed or have had a decrease in hours. The fund normally helps employees who experience hardship due to emergencies, said Elizabeth Wynn, Director of the Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation.

“We want to support our KD family members, as we know this is just a temporary reduction. This is a tangible way that we can tell our staff that we care, we want them to come back, and we need them,” Wynn said. “Unfortunately, the financial impacts could last for years for those who are affected by the furloughs or reduction in hours. We wanted a way for our staff to support one another, and our community has been so generous in asking how to help during this pandemic.”

Through the end of July 2020, the Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation is accepting donations for this fund, which will be administered by KD’s Human Resources Department. Donations can be made on the Foundation website (www.kaweahdelta.org/foundation); by check mailed to 216 S. Johnson St., Visalia, CA 93291; or call us at the Foundation at 624-2359 for credit card donations.

Staff members can sign up to have a portion of their paycheck go to this fund, beginning with their May 8 paycheck. Those employees who were already donating to the Mind Over Matter campaign, which supported life-saving technology for Kaweah Delta’s Neurosciences program and local cancer care, will automatically be enrolled in this campaign. Those wishing to opt out or change the amount donated should contact the Foundation.

“We have a strong employee payroll deduction program with over 50% of our 5,000-person workforce voluntarily donating from their paychecks every two weeks,” Wynn said. “We had just completed our Mind Over Matter Campaign and thought what better way to support our family than by directing those funds to an employee relief effort.”

This fund is just one of the ways Kaweah Delta as an organization is helping its employees. Recently, Kaweah Delta also opened a Kaweah Care Break Room to give employees a chance to take a break, eat a meal while practicing social distancing, listen to music, visit the resiliency and wellness station and even write a thank you note. Also, Kaweah Delta’s Chaplain Services team began offering daily prayer huddles two times a day and launched a new series of inspirational videos on its social media channels for healthcare workers and members of the community. Kaweah Delta offers employees help through its Employee Assistance Program and a number of other resources for resiliency and wellness.

“Staff are here because they are passionate about taking care of people and this is that moment. This is what they do and what they do well,” said Laura Goddard, Kaweah Delta’s Director of Organization Development. “We are trying to anticipate their needs and either enhance things we were already doing or do more to support them.”