Ruiz Foods says more than 100 workers have contracted COVID-19

Nation’s top frozen burrito manufacturer may scale back operations for the safety of its workers

DINUBA – The nation’s largest supplier of frozen burritos, and one of Tulare County’s largest employers, has scaled back production after an outbreak of coronavirus spread to more than 100 workers.

On April 29, Ruiz Foods reported that 43 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 between its Dinuba and Tulare facilities. That number increased to 107 just a few days later.

Company spokesperson Pat Summers said Ruiz Foods began noticing an increase of cases reported by employees shortly after the three-day Easter weekend, mirroring a countywide trend. At last week’s Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting, county health and human services director Tim Lutz said the county had seen an upward trend in contact cases involving families that do not live together. Nearly half of Tulare County’s 1,159 cases have come through person to person contact, as of press time.

“It is an important point on the perception of what a household is,” Lutz said. “It is whoever immediately resides with you, not extended family and not family that doesn’t live with you.”