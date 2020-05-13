The Darling hotel opening next month

The art-deco hotel, an homage to architecture from the nation’s previous economic collapse in the Great Depression, announced earlier this month it is hiring both part and full-time positions for guest room attendant, guest service agent and event staff.

“We know this area is full of great candidates and our people want to hear from you,” said Bob Ainley, Matt’s brother and part of the hotel’s ownership group.

Guest room attendants are responsible for the cleaning guest rooms and lobby as well as responding to guest requests and anticipating guests needs. Guest service agents are a part of front office team and are primarily responsible for booking rooms, check-in and check-out procedures and accepting feedback from guests. Event staff provide general service, set up and tear down support for events and interact directly clients, vendors and hotel staff. Applications can be submitted at TheDarlingVisalia.com/employment/.

“I believe these positions are great opportunities for people who want to be invested in,” Bob said. “I believe we have great people running the hotel and the rooftop lounge, who want their staffs to set the standard in both service and craft.”

A month before the Governor’s order, The Darling announced the name of its rooftop restaurant and lounge, Elderwood, and a soft opening in May. The restaurant and lounge will have a farm to fork feel with seasonal dishes and drinks that have a local flavor dominating the menu. Matt said the name Elderwood was one that locals would know and held a name that seemed representative of the hardworking, salt of the earth nature of Tulare County.

The restaurant will still play off the art deco theme of the building but also have a more industrial feel to it with exposed concrete and its location in the former mechanical pit of the hotel. The area once served home to the old boiler and chiller systems used to heat and cool the 1930s era hotel. Ainley said more than 180,000 pounds of metal was taken out of the rooftop housing to make room for the restaurant.

The hotel is owned by Courthouse Square Ventures, a limited liability company comprised of Matt, his brother Bob Ainley, as well as the Mouw, Robertson and Largoza families. For more information or updates on The Darling’s progress, visit TheDarlingVisalia.com.