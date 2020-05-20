Visalia Mall offers curbside pick-up for a handful of stores

Macy’s, Hallmark, Hibbett Sports among stores participating in mall’s curbside pick-up program

VISALIA – The Visalia Mall is back in business, it just isn’t allowing customers through the door.

On Monday, May 18 the Visalia Mall announced it was offering curbside pick-up services only for select tenants. Mall general manager Richard Feder said Macy’s, Feet For Life, Hallmark, Hibbett Sports, and Zumiez were all participating in the mall’s curbside pick-up program as of press time and that he expected several more by the end of this week.

Feder said Brookfield Properties, which owns the Visalia Mall and over 170 other malls across the country, decided to launch curbside pick-up in states where regulations allow for non-essential retail stores to open.