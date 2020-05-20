Visalia Mall offers curbside pick-up for a handful of stores

Macy’s, Hallmark, Hibbett Sports among stores participating in mall’s curbside pick-up program
VISALIA – The Visalia Mall is back in business, it just isn’t allowing customers through the door.
On Monday, May 18 the Visalia Mall announced it was offering curbside pick-up services only for select tenants. Mall general manager Richard Feder said Macy’s, Feet For Life, Hallmark, Hibbett Sports, and Zumiez were all participating in the mall’s curbside pick-up program as of press time and that he expected several more by the end of this week.
Feder said Brookfield Properties, which owns the Visalia Mall and over 170 other malls across the country, decided to launch curbside pick-up in states where regulations allow for non-essential retail stores to open.
“The program is designed to support the needs of our tenants and the community by creating a safe and comfortable shopping experience,” Feder wrote in an email to The Sun-Gazette.
Mall shoppers can make purchases directly on a retailer’s web site or by phone-in order and fulfilled by in-store personnel. The retailer will then schedule a pickup time with the shopper. A designated landing page on the mall’s web site (www.visaliamall.com/en/visit/curbside-pickup), highlights a list of participating tenants, phone numbers to call upon arrival, and the location of the pickup area.
Upon arriving at the property, special signage will direct shoppers to a designated parking area where they can contact the retailer. Store personnel will bring merchandise directly to the shopper’s car, placing it in the backseat or trunk of the vehicle whenever possible to minimize physical contact. Pickup times are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Individual store hours may vary, contact the store directly for details.
To ensure a safe shopping experience, our Curbside Pickup Program is following all CDC guidelines.
For Tenant Employees:
- All employees participating in the Curbside Pickup Program must be trained on environmental cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette. Face coverings must be worn while in the common area of the mall.
- Upon entering the business, employees must wash or sanitize hands.
- Employees must maintain at least six feet separation from one another and customers and should wear a face covering. (Employees should consider wearing a face covering even if not required by local law).
- Employees must wash or sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer, and whenever possible, must disinfect any item that they came into contact with.
For Customers:
- All payments should be done over the phone or internet if possible, and contact should be minimized if remote payment is not available.
- Purchased items should be delivered by the employee to the backseat or trunk of the customer’s vehicle whenever possible to minimize physical contact with the customer.
- Employees must wash or sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer, and whenever possible, must disinfect any item that they came into contact with.
For more information, call Rick Feder at 559-697-4931 or [email protected]