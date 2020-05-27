55+ community opens in north Visalia

‘Vintage Visalia’ gated neighborhood offers two- and three-bedroom duplexes with a clubhouse, fitness center and putting green

VISALIA – Active seniors looking for that intersection of comfortable and convenient living can now find it at the corner of Oriole Court and Denton Street in north Visalia. That’s where Vintage Visalia, a new 55-plus community, was unveiled this month.

The gated neighborhood in northwest Visalia offers granite countertops, energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, vinyl hardwood flooring, and a private patio. The community offers the choice of a three-bedroom/two bath duplex or a two- bedroom/one-and-a-half-bath option. Two-bedroom floorplans range from $1,640 to $1,680 per month while three-bedroom floorplans are between $1,810 to $1,880 per month. Built as duplexes, only one common wall shared with a total of 40 on the property. There is a total of 40 duplexes on the property with just a single common wall between them.

Residents can enjoy a well-equipped clubhouse featuring a large kitchen, bar area, televisions, a coffee bar, universal Wi-Fi and a 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center, a courtyard putting green amidst a park-like setting. A pet-friendly park is also open to residents, and on-site maintenance is available.

Vintage Visalia was conceived and developed by Paloma Development and Ginder Development, both known for creating attractive, quality projects in the Visalia area. The community is conveniently located near shopping centers, restaurants, churches and the golf course, and offers quick access to Highway 99.

“We are pleased to be able to offer a project that delivers what independent, active people over the age of 55 want today,” Paloma Development President Harvey May said. “There is no community like this in Visalia, offering both high-quality amenities and a convenient location.”

Vintage Visalia is located at 6714 W. Oriole near the intersection of Road 92 and Riggin Avenue in Visalia. For leasing information, visit the web site, www.vintagevisalia.com, or call 372-7384.