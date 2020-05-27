County bucks Governor’s roadmap, opens through Stage 3

Not necessarily in the vein of collaboration, immediately following the County’s vote on May 19, California Office of Emergency Services director, Mark Ghilarducci sent a letter to County Administrative Officer, Jason Britt. Ghilarducci’s letter warned that COVID-19 impact funding from the state may be withheld from the county and cities.

Nonetheless, Newsom added in his response from Friday that he understands the economic stress businesses and counties are under, but still wants to work collaboratively.

“I don’t wake up to look to be punitive, I want to be responsible and respectful to the deep economic challenges that all of us are facing…I just want to reflect a sense of empathy and understanding to those who have disagreements. But I hope they know we are looking forward to working with them. And I don’t take comments or resolutions personally,” Newsom said.

At your own risk

Upon hearing that the county has “reopened” through Stage 3 businesses turned their closed signs around. But that wasn’t true for everyone. The two types of businesses still running at the state’s pace are those with ABC and cosmetology licenses

Weyker-Adkins said to The Sun-Gazette last week that the county implores businesses to check in with their regulating state agencies, if applicable. The most notable businesses of which are restaurants and bars. Some initially made their reopening known. Rookies welcomed patrons to their dine in area allowing for 50% capacity. But after a discussion with California’s Alcohol and Beverage Control (ABC) office last Thursday, they announced over social that they are choosing to go back to pick up orders only.

“After speaking with ABC this morning, we MUST follow governor Newsom’s restriction and ABC will not permit any sit-down dining for restaurants that have a liquor license,” a post from Rookies stated. “So unfortunately, we are back to take out only, until this governor of ours decides to release us for business as usual.”

Rocky Hill Brewing just outside of Exeter was selling and delivering beers shortly after the Governor’s stay at home order in March. Now, since the county’s vote they have also chosen to reopen from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Other Exeter bars like Bell Craft and Rock Yard Tavern chose to semi-quietly reopen in early May, even before the county voted last week.

The city of Exeter, for their part has done little to stop it. Exeter city manager Adam Ennis said that the city has not so much as issued a formal warning, much less a fine. But he added that the city doesn’t have a robust code enforcement department.

“We have tried to encourage voluntary compliance from folks. We only have 37 staff [including] everybody, we don’t have a whole department of code enforcement to even do anything…It wouldn’t be an easy thing to do if the city went down that road,” Ennis said.

He added that the city has taken some proactive steps, and police chief John Hall has made some rounds to contact businesses.

Aside from business with ABC licenses, Valley’s Gym in Visalia opened in early May as well, and came under a light threat from code enforcement. Owner David Robles said that he initially shut down when he received a warning from Tulare County code enforcement on April 13. He reopened on May 8. A week later, on May 15 he received a second warning, this time from Visalia code enforcement. At which point he called Visalia city councilman Brian Poochigian.

“‘I can’t tell you yes or no not to [reopen],’ that’s what he said,” David said. “He told me ‘if you are going to do it, Visalia’s not going to stop you.’”

Poochigian said in an interview with The Sun-Gazette that the city has chosen to not fine anyone, and they have taken the “teeth” out of enforcement.

“I keep saying the city of Visalia never closed any businesses so we can’t tell you to open there might still be repercussions coming from the state or county,” Poochigian said. “I did say that if code enforcement comes there will be no fine or punishment.”

Robles said that he did not reopen to defy the city or county. And if the city had asked him to close he would have conceded.

“If Visalia came in and said they wanted to recant what they said and told us to shut down…I’d make my phone calls but yeah I would. I don’t think you get anything from fighting in that manner,” Robles said.

He added that he has taken extra measures to ensure the cleanliness of the gym.

“For myself, we just upped the standard of all our cleaning supplies. And at that time, it was tough to get them,” Robles said.

Businesses with employees that choose to reopen also run the risk of an employee contracting the virus at work. According to Newsom’s Executive Order N-62-20, that he signed on May 6, if a worker contracts the novel coronavirus, the presumption will be that they got it at work. Although, the order notes that employers will have the chance to rebut the claim.

Harsh and unreasonable

Part of Townsends remarks, before making his amendment, was an expression that the county is not enforcing the local public health order. And for that reason, he did not want any enforcement language in the county’s public health order at all. Instead, the county should leave it up to cities to decide if they want to enforce the state’s public health order.

“Why don’t we just say yeah, ‘there’s a state order in place. Cities do what you’re going to do,’” Townsend asked.