Kaweah Delta faces $21M shortfall

“We have fallen below 50% occupancy doing what has been asked of us,” Herbst said. “The Governor told us to turn away customers and be prepared to handle a 40-50% surge beyond capacity and, even if we do really well, be prepared to become a transfer hospital for places like Los Angeles where hospitals may be overwhelmed.”

The scarce supply and dramatic demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) of masks, shields, gloves and gowns cost the hospital $1.5 million more than normal as states and hospitals around the country had to compete, driving up the price for routine purchases.

On a May 14 conference call, Herbst said the California Hospital Association asked the Governor for $1 billion in financial assistance out of the State’s current fiscal budget and an additional $3.1 billion to secure an equal amount from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This, coupled with funding from the $3 trillion stimulus package known as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, would provide hospitals $7 billion in relief funding. To date, Kaweah Delta has received $11.2 million in federal relief funding, well short of the $28 million needed to offset losses in April alone.

“If things don’t return to normal in the next few months, we’ll be forced to permanently layoff employees,” Herbst said. “We do not know what the future holds for us, but we know that we will not be the hospital we have been in the past. There are many unknowns at this point.”

Of Kaweah Delta’s 5,000 employees, over 400 are on a leave of absence for medical reasons, pregnancy leave, or for school closures, another 1,100 had their hours reduced, and 184 were furloughed, or temporarily laid off. Herbst said those who are furloughed are still considered Kaweah Delta employees, meaning they are still covered under its health benefits package even though they are not receiving a paycheck. In order to help them pay their bills, the Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation approved use of Kaweah Delta’s Employee Relief Fund to help employees who are experiencing economic loss because they have been furloughed or have had a decrease in hours. The fund normally helps employees who experience hardship due to emergencies. Donations can be made on the Foundation website (www.kaweahdelta.org/foundation); by check mailed to 216 S. Johnson St., Visalia, CA 93291; or call us at the Foundation at 624-2359 for credit card donations.

Herbst said executive team members have also taken sizeable pay cuts in order to help fund the relief effort.

“I want to reassure you that we are truly in this together and we are doing everything we can for our Kaweah Delta family,” Herbst said. “I know this is a hard time for every one of us and despite that, I marvel each day at all that our staff are doing to provide our community with excellence and compassion, as well as everything that our community is doing to support us.”

Some of those furloughed employees have been brought back to work as elective surgeries and other outpatient services have reopened, requiring additional technicians, office aides and nurse’s assistants. Herbst said the hospital has been scheduling 40-45 non-emergency surgeries per day but only half of its operating rooms are in use.

“While we are starting to bring more services online and our hospital is getting busier, the reality is that we expect May and June to be rough financially,” Herbst said. “We have talked about reforecasting our budget and we have discussed layoffs, but fortunately, we are not there yet and we hope that we will never get there.”

The issue isn’t a supply of staffing but rather demand from patients.

“About 40% of the population is nervous about coming to the hospital because this is where we treat COVID-19 patients,” Herbst said. “But the hospital is the safest place you can be right now.”

Herbst said many patients have pushed off surgeries related to chronic illnesses out of fear of contracting the virus. Sadly, Herbst said, the hospital has heard of several cases where local residents died from an untreated, chronic condition.

“I would hate to think that someone unnecessarily died at home because they were afraid to go the hospital,” Herbst said.

As of press time, only about 30 of the hospital’s 170 patients were infected with the virus but the hospital must maintain just under half of its beds for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients per the Governor’s orders. That also makes it difficult for Kaweah Delta because many of those beds are normally for in-patient surgeries, such as heart surgeries and joint replacements, which are the most profitable surgeries that hospitals perform.

“In-patient surgery is the lifeblood of any hospital,” Herbst said.

Herbst said he expects May and June to be “rough” months as well. Despite reopening elective surgeries and other services, Herbst said the long-term effects of the economic downturn may make it impossible for Kaweah Delta, or federal funding, to close the gap. Tulare County already has the highest share of residents enrolled in Medicaid (55%) than any county in the state and Kaweah Delta Medical Center already serves the highest percentage of Medi-Cal patients (60%) of any hospital in the state. Herbst worried the list of uninsured people in the county may continue to grow.

“There are 600,000 people in our service area and most of them are pretty poor,” Herbst said. “The fear is that many businesses will not reopen, leaving even more people without employer-sponsored health benefits.”