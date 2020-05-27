USDA takes action against Visalia packing house

USDA says Double D Sales Company Inc. in Visalia failed to pay over $300,000 for purchases from three produce sellers

VISALIA – It seems as if a Visalia packing house has been shut down by the federal government for unfair trade practices.

On May 8, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) filed an administrative complaint against Double D Sales Company Inc. in Visalia for failing to pay $378,663 to three produce sellers between July 2018 and September 2018.

Double D Sales Company Inc. will have an opportunity to request a hearing. Should USDA find that the company committed repeated and flagrant violations, it would be barred from the produce industry as a licensee for three years, or two years with the posting of a USDA-approved surety bond. Furthermore, its principals could not be employed by or affiliated with any PACA licensee for two years, or one year with the posting of a USDA-approved surety bond.