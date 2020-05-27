USDA takes action against Visalia packing house

USDA says Double D Sales Company Inc. in Visalia failed to pay over $300,000 for purchases from three produce sellers
VISALIA – It seems as if a Visalia packing house has been shut down by the federal government for unfair trade practices.
On May 8, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) filed an administrative complaint against Double D Sales Company Inc. in Visalia for failing to pay $378,663 to three produce sellers between July 2018 and September 2018.
Double D Sales Company Inc. will have an opportunity to request a hearing. Should USDA find that the company committed repeated and flagrant violations, it would be barred from the produce industry as a licensee for three years, or two years with the posting of a USDA-approved surety bond. Furthermore, its principals could not be employed by or affiliated with any PACA licensee for two years, or one year with the posting of a USDA-approved surety bond.
Phone numbers listed for the company had been disconnected and many of the emails for the company were no longer working. The owner of the company, listed as Derrick Daniell, had not responded to emails as of press time. The company was founded in 2012 and was listed as having sales over $1 million.
The complaint was filed as part of the USDA’s efforts to enforce the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA) and ensure fair trading practices within the U.S. produce industry. The PACA Division, which is a part of AMS’ Fair Trade Practices Program, regulates fair trading practices of produce businesses that are operating subject to the PACA, including buyers, sellers, commission merchants, dealers and brokers within the fruit and vegetable industry.
In the past three years, USDA resolved approximately 3,500 PACA claims involving more than $58 million. PACA staff also assisted more than 7,800 callers with issues valued at approximately $148 million. These are just two examples of how USDA continues to support the fruit and vegetable industry.
For more information regarding this matter, contact Travis M. Hubbs, Chief, Investigative Enforcement Branch, at (202) 720-6873, or by email at [email protected].