EDC amends by-laws, funding formula starting July 1

After being presented with three options, the EDC board voted to adopt Option C which created fixed membership levels purely based on population. Entities representing over 100,000 people (County, Visalia) would pay $50,000, cities between 50,000-100,000 people (Tulare, Porterville) would pay $25,000, cities with a population between 25,000 and 50,000 would pay $15,000, cities with a population of 15,000 to 25,000 would pay $10,000, and cities with a population under 15,000 would pay $2,500.

“Option C is definitely more palatable than what we are seeing now,” Shuklian said. “If option C moves forward that would probably keep us in the EDC.”

Under the plan, only Dinuba and Woodlake would have seen an increase in their annual contributions of $2,934 and $66 respectively. The rest of the cities and the county would be contributing less. So far, Farmersville is the only city to leave the EDC, a decision that was prior to the formula change.

Shuklian asked if the Farmersville City Council would reconsider its decision to leave the EDC based on the new funding formula, which reduced Farmersville’s contribution from $3,186 to $2,500.

Farmersville city manager Jennifer Gomez said it was unlikely her council would change its mind based on the dollar amount because their disagreement with the EDC was more fundamental than the cost. The Farmersville City Council voted on April 22 to leave the EDC. Mayor Greg Gomez (no relation to the city manager) said the city had not seen a return on its investment and was also disappointed in a governance proposal that would have forced Farmersville to share a seat on the EDC Board with the county’s smaller cities, giving Exeter, Lindsay, Woodlake and Farmersville a direct representative on the board only once every four years.

The shared seat proposal also drew the ire of Woodlake Mayor Rudy Mendoza who was unhappy with the EDC for proposing it and the Board of Supervisors for “holding a gun” to the cities’ heads by saying they would leave if their share doubled under the original proposal for next year’s budget. Mendoza was also the one who made the motion to accept the new funding formula and propose amending the agency’s bylaws to reflect a more privately-funded system.

EDC chair Colby Wells said the EDC was a privately funded board for most of its existence until it decided to merge with the public sector 20 years ago. The originally hybrid was a 50-50 split between public and private but slowly shifted to more of a publicly funded entity.

“This will allow the EDC to go back to the original public-private partnership model that worked well and is successful in many other EDCs across the state,” Wells said.

The Board of Supervisors was set to vote on renewing its EDC membership under the new formula at its meeting yesterday, June 2. The meeting happened after press time.