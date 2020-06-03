Grant will hire 32 as contact tracers

$600,000 from EDD will hire those who lost their jobs during the pandemic to help prevent further outbreaks

VISALIA – After a near record high unemployment rate in April due to the coronavirus, Tulare County is offering to hire 32 people who have lost their jobs to help prevent a second wave of outbreaks.

On May 26, the Workforce Investment Board (WIB) of Tulare County announced it has received a $600,000 grant from the California Employment Development Department’s (EDD) National Dislocated Workers Grant to provide temporary employment opportunities to those who are unemployed or underemployed as a result of the pandemic. In Tulare County, the WIB, Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA), and Employment Connection will collaborate to hire 32 residents impacted by COVID-19 as contact tracer trainees.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to provide an employment opportunity to some members of our community that are out of work, while also contributing to the public health fight against the pandemic,” stated Adam Peck, Executive Director of the WIB.