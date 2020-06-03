Tuesday Morning to sunset in Visalia

There are 133 stores expected to be closed beginning June 1, 2020 with a listing that includes the San Luis Obispo store. Ironically the SLO store is still shuttered due to COVID 19 but will apparently have to open its doors for the expected closing sales event. Store locations in California are set to close in this first wave include Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Fresno, Visalia, Thousand Oaks, Aliso Viejo, Pleasanton, Pleasant Hill, Santa Clarita, Culver City, Eureka, Union City, Placentia and Vacaville.

The day before filing for bankruptcy, the company announced the temporary closure of the remaining 287 stores that weren’t already closed due to state and local regulations. In their court papers Tuesday Morning says “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Debtors have faced unprecedented challenges including rapidly declining sales at their retail locations.”

“The prolonged and unexpected closures of our stores in response to COVID-19 has had severe consequences on our business,” Baker said in a released statement. “Prior to the pandemic, we were gaining momentum in our merchant organization, growing our vendor base and improving brands, assortment and value for our customers, while investing in our technology and corporate leadership team. However, the complete halt of store operations for two months put the Company in a financial position that can be effectively addressed only through a reorganization in Chapter 11.”

The company said before the bankruptcy filing that they had scheduled multi-state re-openings and were bringing associates back to work over the next few coming weeks. Tuesday Morning has re-opened over 80% of its existing store footprint to date and expects to continue store re-openings and bringing associates back to work over the coming weeks. The company plans to attempt to renegotiate a significant number of leases during this process. Of the remaining 555 stores, Tuesday Morning plans to exit approximately 100 additional locations leaving a go-forward footprint of approximately 450 stores.

The Chapter 11 process is not expected to impact the Company’s ability to re-open stores closed due to COVID-19 and it will continue to do so in accordance with state and local mandates where the Company operates.

Since Tuesday Morning began re-opening its stores on April 24, 2020, comparable store sales for the reopened stores have been approximately 10% higher than sales during the same period in fiscal 2019, and over 7,300 associates have returned to work.

Tuesday Morning was launched in Dallas in 1974. The off-price retailer focuses on closeout home goods including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers.

The unique name comes from founder Lloyd Ross when he held his first “garage sale.” The story has been told that Ross decided on Tuesday Morning as the company name because “it is the first positive day of the week.” Perhaps that is why they waited until Wednesday, May 27 to file their bankruptcy papers. More information and a list of store locations may be found on the Company’s website at www.tuesdaymorning.com.