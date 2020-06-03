Visalia company Hellwig Products comes out ahead during pandemic

The company was deemed an essential business and has managed to stay-a-float during the last few months

VISALIA – The ongoing pandemic has forced a lot of businesses to permanently close their doors. But the family owned Visalia based company, Hellwig Products, was deemed an essential business and has managed to adapt very well.

Hellwig Products is a supplier of parts to military, emergency and other service vehicles in different parts of the country.

When the shelter-in-place order and other restrictions were mandated by Governor Gavin Newson, the company had to quickly adjust their operations. The executive team is able to work from home, but changes were necessary to ensure the safety of their production workers. In the past, the entire production team would come into the facility at 5 p.m. but that had to be changed. At first, the company decided to have three different production shifts.

“We found out we weren’t effective that way, so we’ve adjusted a ton since then,” the company’s president Melanie Hellwig-White said. “We wanted to do something similar to before and things flow a lot better when we’re all there at the same time.”