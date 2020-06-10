City budgets show ‘recession’ has begun

Most cities say they will recover more quickly from this recession, better than the Great Recession
VISALIA – As cities work to pass their 2020-21 budgets before the end of this month, the budget process has provided the first real glimpse into the economic toll the pandemic has taken on Tulare County.
No budget offers more insight into the losses than the county’s largest city and economic hub. During a June 1 budget hearing, Visalia’s finance director Renee Nagel said the city is expecting a $2.7 million loss in sales tax through the end of next year. What was originally projected as a 3-4% growth in sales tax through the end of 2020-21 fiscal year is now being projected as a 9% decline.
“We had a good budget going for the next two years,” Nagel told the council, “and then of course in mid-March, covid-19 came and our bubble burst. In a matter of days, everything changed for us.”
Sales tax and property tax are the primary revenue streams for the general fund, the city’s pot of unrestrict money that funds police fire, fire, parks and city administration. Visalia’s General Fund is projected to have deficits of $1.5 million in 2020-21 and $1.6 million in 2021-22, a far cry from the $5 million surplus the city was projecting over the next two years. The city’s hotel tax on room bookings, was projected to be down 1%. This was compounded by the city’s unemployment rate tripling to 15.5%.
“Since the Great Recession ended, Visalia has had year after year of positive revenue growth, which has now abruptly ended, and the recession we have been planning for is now here,” Nagel said in her budget report.
Nagel said the General Fund deficits will be covered by salary and benefit savings from leaving vacant positions unfilled. The city currently has 21 vacancies in various departments, which save the city between $2 million and $3 million per year. Some of those positions will have to be filled as the need for public safety positions arise, but the city will have to increase spending by 8% to cover things out of its control, such as annual increases to pensions and insurance costs. Outside of salaries and benefits, all other General Fund categories were cut by at least 1%.
Nagel said the good news is that property taxes will probably be unaffected for the next two years. When COVID-19 hit, over 90% of Visalia’s property taxes had been paid and the county expects the remaining 10% will be collected soon. Property tax is still projected to grow by 3% over the next two years due to the improvement in residential and commercial real estate sales and assessed values, but the city is budgeting for 1% growth. People are also paying their utility bills at a higher rate than they did during the same time last year.
“My theory is because people were not allowed to spend on entertainment, they were able to get caught up on bills,” Nagel shared.
Lessons learned from the Great Recession have helped Visalia build its reserves to $15.9 million, a quarter of its annual budget. Nagel said the city was able to avoid massive layoffs following the housing crash by cutting extraneous or convenience items, budget “fat”, but also needed to spend $12.3 million in reserves over a five-year period. It took the city four years to build back its rainy day fund but now there are fewer places to cut.
“As we go into next recession, we don’t have that fat anymore,” Nagel said.
City Council member Greg Collins said many cities, including those who solely rely on tourism along the coast, may go bankrupt in the coming years but said Visalia was in a good position to weather the storm.
“I think we are going to be $1 million ahead [of projections],” Collins predicted.
In order to help with the economic downturn, the City Council approved new fees and increased others that will take effect on July 1, the beginning of the 2020-21 FY. New fees include: $32 for special events at the Riverway Sports Park promenade, $126.26 fire fee for a lift assist at for-profit nursing homes, $76.98 fire fee for new business fire inspections; $10 fee for the plastic cones giving to animals after spaying and neutering; a $400 image magnificiation camera fee and $150 plexiglass lantern fee at the convention center; and a new fee structure for advertising on city buses that ranges from $585 per month for half of the side and $641 per month for the full side.
Residential construction fees were increased for a fifth straight year marking the end of a five-year plan to bring fees up to date. All business tax fees increased, ranging from increase of $2 per month to $39 per year but the duplication fee for certificates was eliminated because they are now emailed. The Home Occupation Permit fees were dropped, with decreases ranging from $2 to $39 for each instance.
Exeter
At their May 19 meeting, the Exeter City Council reviewed the hit COVID-19 will have on their city budget. According to finance director, Chris Tavarez, they are expecting a $60,000 decline in sales tax revenue to finish the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Compounding the problem further, he expects expenses to increase.
During his presentation Tavarez indicated a $50,000 increase in CalPERS, the public employee retirement fund, this fiscal year. And then for years going forward through the 2025-2026 fiscal year.
To eek out the year in balance, Tavarez and city manager Adam Ennis requested an additional $32,059 for the general fund to cover general government expenses. That put the general fund budget at $4.4 million heading into the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Tavarez continued to express the unwieldy changes sales tax revenue may bring into the new fiscal year as a result of the pandemic. Where sales tax typically make up 25% of Exeter’s general fund revenue, the city is counting on it making up just 19%. Tavarez pointed out the stabilizing revenue of motor vehicle and property taxes that will bring in 47% of the city’s revenue collectively are not likely to change.
Unfortunately, the total size of Exeter’s general fund pie has stayed roughly the same as they only project an increase of $37,000 from the 2019-2020 to the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Ennis said that he is hopeful that the city’s sales tax could rebound if unemployment shrinks from it’s double digit high. Although, he still anticipates passing a lean budget.
“What we recommended to council was going into this year with a very tight budget…if there’s any changes we can pull those in and make any adjustment to the budget that we need,” Ennis said.
In an attempt to boost their general fund revenues, Exeter is several steps deep in proposing a sales tax measure to the community – as seen on the business page of this week’s newspaper. If a 1% increase goes to the November ballot and is passed by the community the city is projected to add $900,000 to their budget.
Tulare
Tulare may be the local city most affected by the loss of revenue during the pandemic. As a transit city along Highway 99, much of Tulare’s revenues are from travelers up and down the commercial artery as well as hotel stays for major conferences and the World Ag Expo, otherwise known as the Farm Show.
“They’re talking about downsizing Farm Show and are looking at doing it virtually through the internet,” finance director Darlene Thompson said. “So there might not be anyone coming in.”
The city is estimating its sales tax will be $1.3 million below budget estimates through June and down another $1.3 million through 2020-21. The city is also estimating its hotel tax will be down as much as $230,000 bringing the overall deficit for 2019-20 to $1.7 million and $3.1 million for 2020-21.
“We are in the midst of a storm, the damage is not yet known but each day becomes more and more clear,” city manager Rob Hunt said.
At its May 28 meeting, the city council authorized the use of its reserves, or “rainy day” fund, to cover the $5 million deficit over the next two years, but also cut half a million from the budget over the next two years to reduce the impact to about $4 million, if they need to.
“You save taxpayer dollars for a rainy day,” Councilmember Carlton Jones said. “If this isn’t a rainy day to do that, I don’t know what is.”
Those cuts included reducing the senior center budget by $100,000, as less seniors are leaving their homes; cut the city’s aviation fund of $70,000; reduce its catastrophic fund subsidy by $100,000; reduce the downtown parking fund by $12,000; cut $25,000 from the Social Services fund. The city will also save money on its contribution to the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation after its board voted a new funding formula that reduced the city’s portion from $36,460 to $25,000.
The city also cut half of its budget for travel and training which will save about $103,000. There was some discussion about possible furloughs. A one day per month furlough would save the city almost $1 million over 12 months. The council asked staff to provide additional information on the possibility of furloughs and the possibility of delaying a 2% salary increase scheduled to take effect on July 1 instead of furloughs. Additionally, the council formed a Budget Task Force to meet monthly, to include the mayor and president of the Board of Public Utilities. The task force will present the council with a quarterly review of the budget and amendments based on economic conditions. The first review will be at the Oct. 20 city council meeting.
Woodlake
Woodlake is expecting a 5% decline in sales tax revenue for the current year ending June 30 followed by another 17% drop in 2020-21. Business license fees also saw a decline of 15% this year and a projected drop of another 10% next year. General Fund revenues for the current fiscal year are down nearly $2 million from 2018-19 and are projected to fall another three-quarters of a million by the end of 2020-21.
To compensate for the General Fund loss, Woodlake will spend $400,000 less in general government and cut spending almost across the board. Public Works was cut by 26%, Building Inspection by 12%, and the City Clerk by 8%, but most of the cuts were not to employees.
Overall revenues are expected to increase by $827,000, which is still down $2.6 million from 2018-19. Woodlake is expected to end the current fiscal year later this month with a $1.9 million surplus and a balance of $1.8 million in FY 2020-21. The city said it will use its two local tax measures – Measure R for sales tax and Measure S for recreational marijuana tax – to expand its city hall/police department, complete the development of Castle Rock Park, add a skate park, dog park and walking trails to the city, and work on housing, commercial and industrial development. The city increased its Parks and Grounds spending by 6%.
The city is moving forward with plans to complete the N. Valencia Extension and E. Antelope improvement projects in 2020-21 and is looking for funding to do street improvements on W. Sequoia Avenue and W. Naranjo Boulevard.
Farmersville
Finance Director Steve Huntley told his city council that Farmersville should be “more fortunate” than other cities because it will be bolstered by tax revenue from two cannabis dispensaries. Measure Q, the city’s recreational marijuana tax, is expected to generate $2.4 million for the city in 2020-21. About $413,000 of that will be used to cover a shortfall in the city’s general fund, $1 million will be used to cover capital costs in the general fund and $700,000 will be placed in reserve and used to cover any additional shortfalls in 2021-22. Measure Q will also help fund two new police officers.
“[W]hile the City was in a recent period of financial stability, this was abruptly turned on its head in March 2020 with the National public health emergency declaration at all levels of government,” Huntley stated in his report to the council. “Thankfully, the city is in a good position to respond because of many years of preparation and receiving new sources of revenue.”
The city’s budget emphasized it wanted to avoid any layoffs and will continue with negotiated pay increases but did say it would be delaying a cost of living increase scheduled to take effect this year. In fact, Farmersville will also be hiring maintenance worker to keep up with the growing demands at the sports park, and an operator for the new waste water treatment plant that is nearing completion.
That’s not to say the budget won’t have its challenges. Most of Farmersville’s revenue is from sales tax, and most of that is made up of gasoline sales for commuters traveling between Visalia, Exeter and Three Rivers and tourists traveling to Sequoia National Park. Unfortunately, gas prices plummeted in the last quarter of this year due to a lack of demand during the shelter in place order. Farmersville was regularly listed among the cheapest places to buy gas in the state during the pandemic, according to GasBuddy.com.