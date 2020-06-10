EDC retains all but one of its public members

Shuklian had advocated for the county’s return to the EDC in 2017 after a four-year hiatus but said she was unwilling to accept that the county’s contribution would double in one year. That kicked off a debate within the EDC about how to restructure the governance of the board to provide the county with greater voting power as a compromise to its membership accounting for 40% of the overall public contribution and two-thirds more than the next largest contributor, the City of Visalia.

At its April 22 meeting, the EDC presented a new governance structure that gave a seat to one elected official from every public entity contributing more than $10,000 to the EDC, which would include the County and the cities of Dinuba, Porterville, Tulare and Visalia. Members contributing less than $10,000 (Farmersville, Exeter, Lindsay and Woodlake) would share a single seat that would rotate annually among representatives for each city. That didn’t sit well with the Farmersville City Council which voted 4-1 to end its membership after Mayor Greg Gomez called the proposal “egregious.”

Shuklian asked if the Farmersville City Council would reconsider its decision to leave the EDC based on the new funding formula, which reduced Farmersville’s contribution from $3,186 to $2,500.

Farmersville city manager Jennifer Gomez said it was unlikely her council would change its mind based on the dollar amount because their disagreement with the EDC was more fundamental than the cost.

Under the new formula most cities would pay less for their membership. Exeter’s contribution was reduced from $4,691 to $$2,500; Lindsay’s went from $4,211 to $2,500; Porterville’s went from $27,590 to $25,000; Tulare’s went from $36,456 to $25,000; and Visalia’s went from $92,440 to $50,000. Two cities will pay more. Dinuba’s contribution increased from $12,066 to $15,000 and Woodlake’s went from $2,434 to $2,500.

Shuklian also had concerns that the county did not have a seat on the EDC’s administrative committee, a five-member group that oversees policies and projects before they are presented to the board for approval. Paul Saldana, executive director for the EDC, said the committee was traditionally made up of two public representatives, two private representatives and the immediate past chair of the board of directors but the EDC had difficulty finding public members to fill the seats and overtime filled them with private members who had shown more interest. Saldana said elections will be held next month to place two public representatives and two private representatives onto the committee going forward.