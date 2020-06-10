Exeter downtown has plenty of parking, still looking to future

However, having too much occupancy on any given street can lead to a problem. The staff report also notes that planning experts and current literature indicated that parking is congested and inconvenient when on-street occupancy exceeds 85%, and off-street occupancy exceeds 90%.

Ennis says that despite the occupancy rate on North E Street, the overall numbers still indicate that there is room to grow.

“We aren’t doing too bad on parking overall…but we’re keeping it in mind,” Ennis said.

While all signs point to “good” Exeter City Council wants to invite development over the next two decades and have there still be ample parking. The latest business to expand is Harvest Wealth Group owner Garrett German at 160 South E Street.

His proposed expansion is 4,176 square feet in addition to a 2,049-square foot existing office. According to Exeter Planning Commission reports, the addition will include offices, restrooms, storage and a conference room, and be two stories.

Collins referenced German’s expansion several time over the course of his presentation to the council on May 19. Planning commission documents find that German is short 11 on-site parking stalls based on the city’s current parking standards, which is one parking stall for every 250 square feet of office space.

Collins’ study pointed to a remedy such as a parking in lieu fee.

Instead of forcing German to host 11 more on-site parking stalls that would eat into the space needed for his office expansion, he could pay a per-stall parking in lieu fee. Ennis and Collins said other cities have instituted the measure as a way to avoid curbing development. And Exeter has the power to institute a fee, but they haven’t approved a fee structure yet.

Ennis told the council that the city could establish their per stall in lieu fee around $1,500 and work their way to a standard $4,000 – like other cities. Starting low would give businesses a chance to adjust. Although, it doesn’t affect all businesses, just those who are expanding or building a new structure all together.

“Sometimes when a building converts from one use to another there necessitates an increase in parking…[but] this would only be for new buildings or expansion of existing buildings. We are trying to be a business friendly as possible,” Greg said.

Another remedy that can help ease German’s parking burden was to allow on-site parking to the public afterhours. Collins said that he has a similar relationship with the city for his office. He said that the public is allowed to use his parking stalls when on-street parking is not available, because he is not using those stalls at night.

Ennis said that the money from the parking in lieu fee would go into a special fund only for parking maintenance and public parking expansion. For example if property came up for sale in or adjacent to downtown that would help with public parking needs, the city would use the parking in lieu funds collected over the years to purchase the property.

The council is yet to make any final decision on whether to establish a parking in lieu fee structure. Staff is looking to bring it back at a later date.