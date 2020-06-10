Tulare to help small businesses reopen

City council sets aside $200,000 to give $5,000 grants to businesses with fewer than five employees

TULARE – Tulare small businesses attempting to reopen or just stay open following the most restrictive stages of the coronavirus shut down will be able to get some help from their city government.

At its June 2 meeting, the Tulare City Council voted to set aside $200,000 to grant to small businesses affected by the pandemic. Community and economic development director Traci Myers said the money can only be given to businesses with five or fewer employees including the owner and the owner must be considered to have a low to moderate income level. Businesses can use the money to market the reopening of their business, pay bills or employees; purchase personal protective equipment such as face masks, plexiglass shields for employees; or implement social distancing signage, curbside pickup and touchless payment methods. Another $40,000 was set aside to help administer the assistance grants.

“Now that county has moved to 2.5 or 3.0 and businesses will begin to open up,” Mayor Jose Sigala said. “We know they have been closed for a while and this could help them get back open.”