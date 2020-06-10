Visalia survives first round of JCPenney closures

The list of 154 stores that will begin closing sales can be found on the JCPenney Blog. JCPenney continues to monitor CDC guidelines, as well as state and local mandates, to inform its practices, taking extra precautions and going above and beyond those recommendations to ensure the safety of its associates and customers.

On May 28, JCPenney reopened 150 stores in 27 states, but none of them were in California. That brings the number of stores the company has reopened to 304 after temporarily closing all 850 locations due to the coronavirus. Additionally, five stores are currently offering Contact-free curbside pickup only.

“We’ve now reopened a third of our stores and plan to have nearly 500 reopened by June 3. To do this, we’re operating differently and taking a strategic and consistent approach, keeping associate and customer safety as our top priority,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We are excited to welcome back our loyal customers and dedicated associates. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive as we reopen our doors, focused primarily on our enhanced safety measures.”

“We continue to listen to our associates and customers and make additional adjustments as needed,” DePaul added. “We are so grateful to our associates for helping us navigate through this environment as we build on our long history and continue the JCPenney story.”

Personal Protective Equipment for associates is required and the Company is providing masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to promote a healthy work and shopping environment. The Company has staggered shift schedules to minimize associate contact, enhanced store cleaning with a focus on high-touch areas, and added Plexiglass shields at registers, while social distancing and safety signage are the new normal. In addition to offering Contactless checkout from customers’ mobile devices via barcode, Contact-free curbside pickup is now available in all reopened stores.

On May 15, JCPenney entered into a restructuring support agreement with lenders holding approximately 70% of the company’s first lien debt to reduce outstanding indebtedness and strengthen its financial position. To implement the financial restructuring plan, the Company filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in Texas.

Additional information regarding JCPenney’s financial restructuring is available at www.jcprestructuring.com. Court filings and information about the claims process are available at http://cases.primeclerk.com/JCPenney, by calling the Company’s claims agent, Prime Clerk, toll-free at 877-720-6576 or sending an email to [email protected]