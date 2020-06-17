Save Mart offers part-time workers full-time

As demand remained at record-high levels, the company transitioned 68% of these employees into full-time positions.

“We knew we would need to be aggressive to hire enough team members to handle increased business during the pandemic,” Lee Gelb, vice president of human resources said. “As an essential business we needed to be prepared to meet our customers’ needs and to help existing team members manage the overwhelming increase in business and the journey through this historic time.”

Many of the new employees were furloughed from previous companies during the pandemic’s economic downturn. “We are fortunate to find so many talented and engaging team members, coming from all walks of life and every level of work experience,” Chad Stacy, director of talent acquisition said.

The Save Mart Companies worked closely with two of its unions, United Food and Commercial Workers and Teamsters, to expedite the creation of the new permanent positions as well as growing the ranks of the two unions. “We want to thank our unions, UFCW and the Teamsters, for their assistance in this vital process. They are great partners,” Doreen Dorraugh, Director of Labor Relations said.

According to a press release The Save Mart Companies is committed to the safety of its team members and customers. The company has implemented a number of public health safety measures during the pandemic. It was among the first grocery stores to offer specific shopping times for seniors and for first-responders.

“We are very proud of the hard work and dedication that our team members have demonstrated, at every level of this organization, to keep our shelves stocked and the stores operating safely,” Gelb said. She said the 683 new team members hired are in addition to the over 14,000 team members the company had as of Jan. 1 at its 206 stores.