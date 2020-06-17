State offers new guidance for personal care industry

Cleaning and disinfecting protocols dictate that coworkers, fellow tenants and booth renters;

Have coordinated and put a plan in place for cleaning and disinfection at the beginning and end of each shift and in between customers;

Perform thorough cleaning in high traffic areas, such as reception areas, and areas of ingress and egress including stairways, stairwells, and handrails;

Frequently disinfect commonly used surfaces including credit card terminals, counters, reception area seating, door handles, light switches, phones, toilets, and handwashing facilities;

Evaluate existing hygiene and sanitation protocols and cleaning processes and update where necessary;

Consider covering with a plastic or disposable liner and cleaning or disposing of the liner after each customer;

All appliances at work stations and in treatment rooms should be properly disinfected between each customer.

The intent of this new guidance is for industries to review and thoughtfully prepare to implement safety modifications for reopening. The guidance documents released today are not effective until Friday, June 19. Businesses and employers can access the full list of permitted statewide industry guidance to reduce risk at www.covid19.ca.gov.

According to the Tulare County Public Health Office, to successfully reopen and continue to meet statewide reopening metrics, it is important for Tulare County residents to follow recommendations set forth by our County Health Officer and Public Health Branch.

“We urge everyone to abide by the safety precautions in protecting our most vulnerable populations and those at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, frequently wash your hands and disinfect high-traffic surfaces, and stay home when sick,” stated a press release on the new recommendations.

The press release notes as well that anyone who is contacted by public health and contact tracers needs to follow all recommendations, including isolation if necessary. Contact tracing is vital to slowing the spread of COVID-19, and it is imperative for everyone to cooperate with contact tracers and provide information about individuals with whom you may have come into contact. The contact-tracing process enables the County Public Health Branch to track down individuals who may have been exposed and prevent any further spread of the coronavirus. Please remember, contact tracers will never ask individuals for their personal information, such as bank accounts, credit card numbers, or social security numbers.

Additional Resources for Employers and Businesses

To ensure the safety of our community while reopening, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency recommends the use of the comprehensive resources for employers and businesses looking to reopen:

Tulare County COVID-19 Guide: Playbook for Reopening Your Business in the Age of COVID-19 Cal/OSHA General Guidelines on Protecting Workers from COVID-19 CDC Guidance for Businesses and Employers. For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov.