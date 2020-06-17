Visalia gyms check in members with changes

Other gyms Planet Fitness reopened its locations in Visalia, Tulare and Porterville on June 14. Locations debuted a touchless check-in using a digital keytag or app, will upgrade its cleaning stations to use disinfectant spray proven effective against COVID-19 and said some cardio and strength machines would not be available for use to ensure people remain six feet apart. It is also asking those working out to be “cleansiderate” by wiping down equipment before and after each use, stay home if you aren’t feeling well and trade in your high-fives for a thumbs up.

“Although we cannot eliminate all risks associated with COVID-19, we’ve taken several additional steps to strengthen our existing cleanliness policies and procedures to help keep you and our team members safe when we reopen,” the company said on its web site planetfitness.com.

The fitness chain said their team members will receive daily temperature checks when they arrive to work each day and have completed extensive training for cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures.

Most In Shape Fitness Clubs reopened yesterday, June 16, including the two Visalia locations on Demaree and Mooney Boulevard as well as Porterville. Eight more clubs will open this Friday, June 19 including Hanford.

“We’re working hard preparing for our clubs to reopen, and the health of our members and Team Members is our priority,” the company said on its web site, inshape.com. “In order to create a safe, clean and welcoming environment, we’re making improvements and changes to how we do things at the club.”

In Shape has instituted several changes to their memberships for the remainder of the pandemic. Members are asked to ditch their cards and instead download their membership app onto their phone for touchless check-in. All visits to the clubs must be reserved in advance to limit the amount of people working out at any given time. Members must arrive within 30 minutes of their allotted time and will have a total of two hours at the gym. The club is limiting each member to one workout per day. Workout times, as well as fitness classes, training sessions and court and pool reservations can all be done through the app. Lockers are not available, so members are asked to only bring their keys, phone, water bottle and towel with them and leave all other belongings at home. Cash will not be accepted at locations and all purchases must be made through the app.

Hours for Visalia and Porterville In Shape locations will be: from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekend days.