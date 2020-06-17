Visalia gyms check in members with changes

Lifestyle Center opened on June 12, In Shape and Planet Fitness opened on June 14 with touchless check-in, social distancing and timed workouts
VISALIA – Major fitness centers in Visalia opened up over the weekend just in time to lose the “COVID 19” they put on while sheltering in place without a place to workout.
The Lifestyle Center, a division of Kaweah Delta, was the first full-service gym to open on Friday, June 12, the first day fitness centers were allowed under state guidelines. The medically-based fitness and rehabilitation facility re-opened with cardio and strength equipment (spaced six feet apart throughout the facility and in the gymnasium area), along with the track, the lap pool, the warm water pool and restrooms. TLC’s phased re-opening plan, which follow guidelines from the State, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Medical Fitness Association, is listed on its web site at www.thelifestylecenter.org.
“Our hope is that it won’t be long until we can safely support a full re-opening of our facility,” said Patrick Tazio, Director of The Lifestyle Center. “We know this has not been an easy time for any of us, but we hope this is a sign of good things to come.”
In order to gain entry, members will undergo temperature checks, sanitize their hands, etc. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in Tulare County, will determine the timeline of the center’s phase II and phase III rollout.
“We will continue to monitor these statistics and hope that we will have moved into other phases of re-opening by July 1,” Tazio said.
TLC closed its doors on March 18 in response to the Governor’s shutdown order. TLC is a division of Kaweah Delta Health Care District and a medically-based fitness and rehabilitation facility that offers a wide variety of state-of-the-art equipment, exercise rooms, and activities for all ages and abilities in a 55,000-square foot facility in Visalia.
Kaweah Delta is a publicly owned community healthcare organization that provides comprehensive health services to the greater Visalia region and Tulare County. For more information, visit www.kaweahdelta.org.
Other gyms Planet Fitness reopened its locations in Visalia, Tulare and Porterville on June 14. Locations debuted a touchless check-in using a digital keytag or app, will upgrade its cleaning stations to use disinfectant spray proven effective against COVID-19 and said some cardio and strength machines would not be available for use to ensure people remain six feet apart. It is also asking those working out to be “cleansiderate” by wiping down equipment before and after each use, stay home if you aren’t feeling well and trade in your high-fives for a thumbs up.
“Although we cannot eliminate all risks associated with COVID-19, we’ve taken several additional steps to strengthen our existing cleanliness policies and procedures to help keep you and our team members safe when we reopen,” the company said on its web site planetfitness.com.
The fitness chain said their team members will receive daily temperature checks when they arrive to work each day and have completed extensive training for cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures.
Most In Shape Fitness Clubs reopened yesterday, June 16, including the two Visalia locations on Demaree and Mooney Boulevard as well as Porterville. Eight more clubs will open this Friday, June 19 including Hanford.
“We’re working hard preparing for our clubs to reopen, and the health of our members and Team Members is our priority,” the company said on its web site, inshape.com. “In order to create a safe, clean and welcoming environment, we’re making improvements and changes to how we do things at the club.”
In Shape has instituted several changes to their memberships for the remainder of the pandemic. Members are asked to ditch their cards and instead download their membership app onto their phone for touchless check-in. All visits to the clubs must be reserved in advance to limit the amount of people working out at any given time. Members must arrive within 30 minutes of their allotted time and will have a total of two hours at the gym. The club is limiting each member to one workout per day. Workout times, as well as fitness classes, training sessions and court and pool reservations can all be done through the app. Lockers are not available, so members are asked to only bring their keys, phone, water bottle and towel with them and leave all other belongings at home. Cash will not be accepted at locations and all purchases must be made through the app.
Hours for Visalia and Porterville In Shape locations will be: from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekend days.