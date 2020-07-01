Farmersville places hotel tax on November ballot

Councilmember Paul Boyer said the city has been trying to bring a hotel to town for years and have had some passing interest, but nothing serious despite being a prime location for a hotel with possibly an adjacent shopping center.

“We are the last community interchange before the national park until you get to Three Rivers,” Boyer said. “We’ve had a few developers mention it would be a good location for some shops and restaurants but we still don’t have any hotels.”

The hotel incentive will offer a rebate up to 50% of the TOT collected. In order to qualify for the incentive, the hotel must have at least 80 rooms, be open 24 hours per day and seven days per week, provide housekeeping and room services, offer parking, be able to host banquets and meetings, and meet the three star standard under the rating criteria established by the American Automobile Association (AAA), JD Power and Associates, or comparable hotel rating entity.

If the hotel does not maintain a rating of at least 3 stars, the agreement is terminated.

“In order to attract developers you need to give them incentives, which is usually a reduction in the TOT,” Councilmember Paul Boyer said. “But you can’t give them the incentive where there isn’t a tax.”

Finance director Steven Huntley estimated that a 80-room hotel with an average occupancy rate of 70% would generate about $185,000 in revenue per year. In addition to using the revenue for economic development purposes, the revenue will be used for general purposes including, but not limited to, city services, programs, and capital improvements.

“I’m hoping the voters will pass it because it won’t cost residents a dime,” Boyer said.