Report details losses to California farms and ranches due to pandemic

The dairy industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Food service demand from institutions and restaurants dropped rapidly and is projected to remain low into the future. The export market has also been disrupted as importers reduced demand and freight industries adjust to travel restrictions. Domestic retail demand (e.g., grocery stores) initially spiked as more consumers shifted to purchasing milk and other dairy products at the store but has since settled back toward long-run averages. California fluid milk purchases are a small share of California dairy industry sales. Sumner (2020) provides a broad overview of industry impacts and changes. California dairies produce around $9.3 billion in output value per year (CDFA 2020). Most of this value is attributable to dairy products, with the remainder coming from livestock sales. Dairies generate more than 15,000 full time equivalent (FTE) jobs, many of which provide incomes for residents in economically disadvantaged communities in the San Joaquin Valley.

Favorable market conditions boosted sales through early 2020. Industry representatives interviewed for this study noted that 2020 was shaping up to be a good year. The Phase 1 trade deal with China was about to be signed which would reduce some non-tariff export market barriers and allow exporters to apply for retaliatory tariff exemptions. Some businesses specializing in the export market were focused on increasing customers and sales in China, but that market rapidly deteriorated with the spread of the virus in Wuhan and subsequently the world. In addition to the pandemic, the dairy industry has faced other pressures including water supply (sustainable groundwater management and water delivery cutbacks), tariffs, and labor supply.

Gross value dropped by around 20 percent in April and could fall up to 40 percent based on futures market prices. This drop in prices would trigger price loss coverage payments for dairy farmers at all federally offered coverage levels. Initial payments should be substantial due to high prices at the end of 2019. This means that dairies might not experience their lowest prices until mid-fall. With price loss coverage, estimated total direct year-over-year loss under the COVID-19 pandemic at the producer level would be $1.1 billion through the end of 2020. A sensitivity range is developed and described below to bracket the potential future losses.

Given these uncertainties, a range of impacts were developed over a projected recovery pattern based on dairy futures prices. Current year-to-date prices and quantities are used through May 2020. Futures prices are used through the end of the year, and output is varied based on the change in YOY production in a high and low scenario designed to represent the range of potential impacts. Applying this approach, the direct impact to producers and processors is estimated between $1.37 and $2.32 billion this year.

Citrus is storable on the tree, which allows for picking-to-order to smooth shocks in supply chain logistics or a drop in purchases from key food service partners. This flexibility has helped the industry manage the pandemic so far. Industry feedback on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the citrus industry indicated that impacts were relatively limited, except for lemons which are importantly linked to the restaurant industry.

The export market volume may increase with the removal of the Section 301 tariffs under the Phase 1 trade agreement with China. These developments should provide an export stimulus for the California citrus industry, which has been dealing with a retaliatory tariff rate around 70%. Industry movement data were used to estimate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March, citrus movement (in aggregate) appears to be down, though complete information on the movement of citrus products is typically delayed so these data will be refined and revised.

Applying the change in production quantity and price, the total impact to citrus producers would range between $106 and $221 million. The proportion attributable to lemon producers is approximately $48 million. As noted above, it is likely that impacts to other citrus will be less than the upper range of $221 million because the industry is experiencing an uptick in retail demand that is not reflected in industry statistics used for the story.

Total farm jobs are down by 23 percent, or approximately 94,800. Food manufacturing jobs are down by 13,900. The majority of job losses are in the retail and restaurant industry, accounting for more than 650,000 jobs lost. Tulare County farm employment is down 28% from April 2019 to April 2020.