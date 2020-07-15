Bed Bath & Beyond to close 200 stores

It was unsure as of press time if the Visalia store, located at 3125 South Mooney Boulevard, or Fresno store, located at 7497 North Blackstone Avenue, will be among the closures. Neither was included in a list of 40 store closures announced in January. That list only included five California stores in Chino Hills, Encino, Hemet, Santa Clarita and Tracy. Bed Bath & Beyond closed 21 stores in the first quarter. As of May 20, there were 955 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada.

During the first quarter, the company took action to proactively manage the unprecedented financial and operational impacts of COVID-19, while prioritizing the investments designed to rebuild and grow the business. In prioritizing investments such as the accelerated launch of buy-online-pickup-in-store and curbside pickup services, Bed Bath & Beyond rapidly evolved to meet the changing needs of its customers during this time. The company is taking measured steps to reopen stores to the public, including the launch of its store safety plan to help ensure customers can shop confidently. The company believes it has a strong financial position to manage through these uncertain times.

“With nearly all stores now open, we are delighted to welcome back our customers and drive an enhanced omni-always shopping experience,” Tritton said. “We are encouraged by early customer response, including continued strong demand, in excess of 80%, across our digital channels during the month of June, bolstered by the expansion of our buy-online-pick-up-in-store (BOPIS) and curbside pickup services. We believe Bed Bath & Beyond will emerge from this crisis even stronger, given the strength of our brand, our people and our balance sheet.”

In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond continues its ongoing restructuring program which includes, among other things, efforts to reduce cost of goods and drive supply chain transformation to address gross margin pressures related to the substantial shift of sales to digital channels. Net sales from digital channels grew 82%, including sales growth in excess of 100% during April and May 2020, while net sales from stores, of which 90% of the company’s total fleet were closed during the majority of the quarter, declined approximately 77%. Net sales from digital channels represented nearly two-thirds of the company’s fiscal 2020 first quarter total net sales.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. sells a wide assortment of domestics merchandise and home furnishings. The company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, worldmarket.com, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, christmastreeshops.com, andthat.com, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, personalizationmall.com, decorist.com, harborlinen.com, and t-ygroup.com. In addition to Bed Beth & Beyond, the company operates 262 stores under the names of World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus, 127 buybuy BABY stores, 81 stores under the names Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat!, and 53 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. During the fiscal 2020 first quarter, the company opened one buybuy BABY store and one Cost Plus World Market Store.